US Secretary of Commerce not swayed by Xi’s “broken-head” speech





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo did not appear moved by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s stern warning to her country’s opponents this week, vowing to continue as usual for the United States. Speaking to CNBC’s “closing bell” On Thursday afternoon, Raimondo made the comments after being asked about Xi’s speech earlier in the day marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. In it, he warned that any country attempting to intimidate China would face broken heads and bloodshed. Well, let’s do everything we can to make sure that our American companies are treated fairly and can have access to the Chinese market, “said Raimondo,” We will make sure that is the case, that the Chinese play by the rules, protect [intellectual property], allow our markets, our companies to access this market. Xi warned that any country attempting to intimidate China would face broken heads and bloodshed. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima It’s obviously, you know, a lot of bluster and rhetoric. I think American companies need to focus on their business, ”she continued, brushing aside Xi’s warnings and swearing that the United States“ would just play our game ”. Asked about human rights violations committed by Beijing against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, Raimondo replied that the United States was working with allies to “stand up” against China. It will take not only America, but also the allied countries that believe in democracy and have common values ​​to put enough pressure on them to put an end to these clear, unfair and inhumane actions. China, a nation that has faced a wave of international scrutiny in recent years over its activities to dismantle democracy in Hong Kong and its refusal to accept responsibility for negligence and a lack of transparency at the start of the The coronavirus epidemic, has not that global tensions end its massive internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province or its aggressive behavior in the South China Sea. Xi also defiantly predicted that China would one day have the world’s largest fighting force, which he promised the CCP would remain under control. Barcroft Media via Getty Images China, the world’s second-largest economy behind the United States, also continues to use unfair trade practices and steal intellectual property. Xinjiang is a province in the communist country where around 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained since 2016. These ethnic minorities are held in internment camps and prisons where they are subjected to ideological discipline, forced to denounce their religion and language and physically abused. Chinese Communist Party officials say they have long suspected Uyghurs of having separatist tendencies because they have their own culture, language and religion. In his speech, Xi also defiantly predicted that China would one day have the world’s largest fighting force, which he promised the CCP would keep control of. The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or enslave us and anyone who tries to do so will be faced with broken heads and bloodshed in front of the Great Iron Wall of 1.4 billion. Chinese, he told those celebrating near Tiananmen. Square, which was filled with thousands of people waving Chinese flags and singing patriotic songs.

