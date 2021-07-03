Why did Modi’s rivals fail to challenge him? This survey of Indian religiosity has clues

Text size:

The latest PEW survey of Indians and religiosity made headlines and sparked much debate. Can he teach us anything about our policy?

So far, the discussion has remained mostly in the parameters of sociology: how religious Indians of different faiths are, how respectfully they view others, their views on neighbors, nationalism, and food. But does that answer questions like, how to win an election in India? More precisely, what do you say to the voter, and in which language, so that he / she adheres to your message and your proposal?

Narendra Modi and her BJP know the answers. So the questions are not for them, but for others who rack their brains and bang their heads against the titanium wall of his election proposal. They also know that it is possible to defeat BJP when Modi himself is not on the ticket. West Bengal is the latest example.

The big prize, however, is the Center. Why haven’t they been able to offer him even a reasonable challenge?

If you were an opposition candidate, you would wonder, and rightly so, why his percentage of the vote keeps increasing? Why don’t people listen to me?

Does secularism mean nothing to them? Has my country changed so drastically over the past seven years? How is it that even the attraction of caste is failing now? Concrete example, the SP-BSP 2019 alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

And if people are so brainwashed that it is so impossible to make them understand anything else, what can I do?

The Indians, we know, are busy. They don’t have time to listen to all who came, to decipher their words, their intentions, to read their thoughts. You have to give them the message they want to hear. You can also make them want to hear this message. But you can only do it if you speak to them in the language they understand and respect. You now know that the sheer number of Modis flaws does not impress them.

What should this language be? We find many answers in the data from this PEW survey as we search beyond the headlines. Many of these answers, in fact, lie in the contradictions it raises. And please perish the lazy argument that this is only a survey of 30,000 people. If the methodology is robust, a survey does not need referendum numbers. The psephologist Sanjay Kumar tells us in a series of tweets that the survey conducted by its Lokniti-CSDS had also produced similar figures in 2015. Lazy thinking also perish as the rise of Modis has so Hinduized India, others have no future.

Lets lists the most important and instructive contradictions.

First, almost all Indians are deeply religious, but just as tolerant of other faiths.

Second, they see religion as the central pillar of their identity, but don’t expect it to also define nationalism for others.

Third, they believe that it is an essential call of their faith, and a responsibility of their nationalism, to respect followers of other faiths and yet a third of them do not want a neighbor of another religion. .

Fourth, even 97 percent of those who vote for the left are believers.

And fifth, while they love their fellow citizens of other faiths, adore the diversity of India and also share the feeling of patriotism, they especially don’t want any of them to marry outside the herd. This aversion to outside marriage also extends strongly to caste.

Here are the five political takeaways from these data points. First, Indians are deeply secular, not in spite of their religiosity, but because of it. Second, they don’t believe in the duck that people of another religion, or particular faith, are not loyal to the country. Because if they were, they wouldn’t respect them. Third, I would prefer my neighbor to be of my faith because, ranging from culture, rituals, festivals, especially food, it gives me a sense of community. It is instructive that the community most opposed to a neighbor of another faith is the Jains (61%). They have particularly distinctive vegetarian choices. Fourth, I can vote for the left, but I have no time for their Godless ideology. Perhaps this is the reason why the left in India is shrinking instead of growing despite deep inequalities. And finally, of course, I love a fellow Indian of any faith, but mixed marriages go too far.

To sum it all up: I love the diversity of my country. But I also love my own diverse identity. Don’t throw me in a homogenizer with others. Unity is not uniformity. Anyone pushing it will cause my immune system to be hypersensitive.

HHow does Narendra Modis BJP get around it? They appeal strongly and without hesitation to the Hindu-Indian identity. They have already sidelined the minority, especially Muslim voters. They’ll never vote for us, you see, so dear Hindus, will more of you vote for us, or will you instead give a veto to a minority that rules India? It is a language that voters understand. In most states, if they win more than half of the Hindu votes, they are at home. In West Bengal the need was greater, rather 60-65%, so they failed.

It follows that because Muslims primarily vote against the BJP, this is presented as a vote against Hindus. Eighty-one against 15 is game, set and game before the ball is served. Except in states where other determinants of identity are more dominant. As in Tamil Nadu.

People don’t listen to Modis competitors because they speak a language they don’t like or understand. You lecture them on secularism, people wonder if you are suggesting that they are fanatics. You promise them socialism, but everyone else does too. Indian politics invented the greatest number of variants of socialism. You attack Modi for his economic performance, and the answer is that a voter does not live on roti-dal alone.

Over the decades, in the confusion of agnostic, rational secularism, inherited from Nehruvian drummed in the heads of generations by left-wing intellectuals Congress and many other parties, especially in the heart of the country, have ceded religion to the BJP. India will never be secular because people put their religious identity aside. India will remain secular because it is deeply religious and its people have internalized the message of the poet Iqbal: Mazhab nahin sikhata, aapas mein bair rakhna (religion doesn’t teach us to hate ourselves). You annoy me when you lecture me. Take my secularism for granted, or I see it as a dog whistle to minorities (Muslims) to vote for you.

This confusion between who is a Hindu voter and who is a secular voter is one of the main reasons Modis’ rivals failed to challenge him. If the BJP wins by bringing together Hindu voters, its opponents cannot beat it by bringing together Muslims and some others, mostly specific castes. A credible challenger should unite Hindus and Muslims, as they live in their own respective skins, neighborhoods and kinship. This is the political idiom and language that the findings of this PEW survey recommend.

