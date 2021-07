Yeah, Trump really lost Michigan

Donald Trump says fraud is the only reason he lost the 2020 election. Some even believe that Mr. Trump will be reinstated once the truth is out. Anyone who finds this tale appealing should take 30 minutes to read the Michigan Republicans’ investigative report released last week. Its only 35 pages.

The report comes from the GOP State Senate Oversight Committee, which synthesized testimony from about 90 people, along with thousands of pages of subpoenaed documents. Committee chairman Ed McBroom was a Trump delegate to the 2016 GOP national convention, and in 2019 he was a guest in the White House, watching as Mr. Trump signed an executive order.

While the report identifies obvious weaknesses in our electoral system that require legislative recourse, it does not spare misinformation and innuendo. As Democrats returned to power after the 2016 election, writes McBroom, they quickly used it all to spend two years chasing every specious plot and allegation. He adds: I pray that my own party does not repeat this mistake over the next four years.

The committee investigated 200 voters who were believed to have died. Only two problems were found. One was a clerical error involving a father and son of the same name. The other was a postal ballot submitted by a 92-year-old man who died four days before the election. This bad ballot should not have passed, although the report indicates that 3,500 similar votes were cast.

The Detroit counting center received ballot deliveries at 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., but the investigation found no evidence of fraud. One allegedly suspicious photo was a photo of a WXYZ-TV photographer carrying his equipment. Also look at the numbers: Voter turnout in Wayne County (Detroit) rose only 11.4% last year, compared to 15.4% in the rest of Michigan, which hardly looks like a dumping ground false ballots. President Trump received a higher share of the votes from Wayne Counties in 2020 than in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/yes-trump-really-did-lose-michigan-11625265004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos