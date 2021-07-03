Indonesia caught between wave and slow vaccine rollout

JAKARTA Sri Dewi stood in the cemetery with his family, waiting their turn to bury his brother. He suffered a stroke and needed oxygen, but there was none in a hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

We took him to this hospital, but there was no room for him, Dewi said. The hospital lacked oxygen.

The family eventually bought an oxygen tank from a store and brought the brother home, but he died later that evening.

After a slow rollout of vaccination, Indonesia is now battling to vaccinate as many people as possible as it battles an explosion of COVID-19 cases that have strained its healthcare. But the lack of global supply, the complicated geography of the world’s largest archipelago and the reluctance of some Indonesians are major obstacles.

Fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first discovered in India, the most recent spike has pushed some hospitals to their limits. Over the past two weeks, the seven-day moving average of daily cases has risen from over 8,655 to 20,690. Almost half of the PCRs tested give positive results.

Even those numbers are underestimated, with nearly 75% of provinces reporting a test rate below the recommended benchmark of 1 test per 1,000 people, according to the World Health Organization.

The impact is evident across Java, Indonesia’s most populous island. In mid-June, hospitals began erecting plastic tents as makeshift intensive care units, and patients waited days before being admitted. Oxygen tanks have been deployed on the sidewalk for those lucky enough to receive them, while others have been told they will need to find their own supply.

Far from hospitals, new land continues to be cleared for the dead. Families take turns waiting to bury their loved ones while the gravediggers work late. Last year, Indonesia’s highest Islamic religious body issued a decree that mass graves – which are normally prohibited in Islam – would be allowed during the crisis.

While the push has largely focused on Java, it is only a matter of time before it hits other parts of the sprawling archipelago, where underfunded and understaffed healthcare facilities are even more fragile and could collapse, said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia.

The government has resisted the imposition of stricter COVID-19 restrictions for fear of hurting the economy, Southeast Asia’s largest, which last year recorded its first recession since 1988. This week , the government announced its toughest measures this year starting on Saturday, including working from home, closing places of worship and shopping malls, and restaurants allowed delivery only.

We have agreed with the governors, the mayors, to strictly enforce these emergency measures, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who has appointed to lead the response to the pandemic.

Some health experts doubt the measures are sufficient, given the general laxity of the application.

Indonesia still does not have enough testing capacity, and isolation and quarantine strategies are not effective… there is still not enough active case finding, Budiman said. The government should be concerned with three strategies: increased testing, quarantine and early treatment.

Without the will to enter a complete lockdown, Indonesia’s only way out is the vaccines.

Like many other countries, Indonesia has failed to get the shots it needs. As of June 30, he had received 118.7 million doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, well below the amount needed to immunize 181.5 million people, or 70% of the population. Millions of additional doses are expected to arrive in the coming months, but still won’t be enough to reach the goal.

The United States announced on Friday that it will donate 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the UN-backed COVAX facility as soon as possible. In addition, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed US plans to increase aid for Indonesia’s broader response efforts to COVID-19, according to the door. word of the National Security Council, Emily Horne.

Indonesia is also working on developing its own vaccine, but even if it passes clinical trials, it is not expected to go into production until next year.

President Joko Widodo has set a goal of vaccinating 1 million people per day, turning stadiums, community centers, police stations and neighborhood clinics into mass vaccination sites. The government aims to double the daily rate from August. So far, only around 5% of the population has been vaccinated.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, spokesperson for Indonesia’s vaccination program, said regions with more cases will be a priority.

Geography poses enormous challenges in a country with thousands of islands spanning an area about as large as the continental United States, and transportation and infrastructure are limited in many places.

Government officials said preparations were in place, such as training staff and establishing a stable cold supply chain needed to transport vaccines.

Reluctance and misinformation have hampered previous vaccination campaigns. Indonesia has had vaccination rates as low as 10% for routine measles and rubella injections.

Reluctance to vaccinate will have a real impact on vaccination efforts, Budiman said. Indonesia still doesn’t have a solid communications strategy … and some people still don’t think this pandemic exists.

He said the government needs to make “good, strong science-based decisions … or I’m afraid we end up in a situation similar to what happened in India.”

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini and videographer Andi Jatmiko contributed to this report.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.