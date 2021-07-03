Politics
Boris Johnson urged to reform Covid self-isolation rules as NHS enforcement could force a million people to self-quarantine every day
BORIS Johnson is under pressure to overhaul Covid’s self-isolation rules before they “cripple” the economy, it has been reported.
Business leaders have called for reforms to the system, including the NHS app which pings Britons who have come into contact with anyone with the virus.
Contacts of Covid cases must self-isolate for 10 days, with fears that up to one million Britons PER DAY could be quarantined if infections continue to rise.
Bosses said the self-isolation rule was causing chaos with understaffed businesses.
Hospitals, bars and restaurants are among the workplaces faced with absent workers forced to quarantine themselves at home.
Dr Adam Kucharski, a member of the Pandemic Influenza Scientific Modeling Group, which advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), called on the government to try alternatives to the 10-day self-isolation period.
“MILLIONS PER DAY”
Dr Kucharski told BBC Radio 4s World At One: If we come to a situation over the summer where there are 30,000 to 40,000 cases per day, you might even consider over a million. contacts per day that might be eligible for quarantine.
In situations where you quarantine a large number of people, you end up with results similar to lockdown.
In May, it was reported that strict rules would be relaxed for 40,000 people in a pilot program launched by the government.
It comes as government ministers plan to run daily tests so that vaccinated Britons do not have to self-quarantine.
NHS Test & Trace is becoming a huge problem for our ads
Emma McClarkin, Executive Director of the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA)
Surces told the Daily Mail the change could be introduced “soon” – with the possibility of the system being overhauled before “Freedom Day” on July 19.
Last week around 400,000 people were told to self-isolate by Test and Trace staff or the NHS app.
Business leaders have urged the government to change current rules to prevent staff from staying at home if the app alerts them.
Julian Metcalfe, Founder of Pret a Manger and Itsu, said: “With the growing number of infections among young people, you can’t shut down every other business every other day.
“It’s like telling a business that it can’t operate if there’s a flu going on.”
CASES ARE INCREASING
Emma McClarkin, Managing Director of the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), said: “Looking ahead, NHS Test & Trace is becoming a huge issue for our pubs.
“Already, pubs are closing or drastically reducing their hours of operation due to staff shortages caused by app pings – despite staff testing negative on lateral flow tests.
“Reports that anyone with both jabs will not have to isolate themselves from an NHS Test & Trace ping as long as they are negative on a lateral flow test will not work for our industry.
“We urge the government to work with us to find a reasonable solution to this problem which still ensures the safety of staff and customers.”
The number of people testing positive for Covid has increased by almost 75% in just one week.
Another 27,125 Britons tested positive overnight, while 27 others died from the deadly virus.
Meanwhile, the number of patients admitted to hospitals with coronavirus has also jumped nearly 17%.
But the UK is expected to continue preparing for ‘freedom day’ this month – after MPs pledged to continue Boris Johnson’s roadmap.
Experts admit that the numbers of positive tests have now reached a “troubling” level.
