Southern Naval Command bids farewell to the Victory Flame | India News





KOCHI: The Flame of Victory, lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war, was transported to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi Naval Base following various events held at Southern Naval Command ( SNC) in the past three months.

The Flame of Victory, which reached Kochi on March 23, was lit by Prime Minister Modi at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on December 16, 2019.

Since then he has traveled in four cardinal directions of the country’s defense commands, commemorating Swarnim Vijay Varsh, that is, the completion of the 50-year war in Bangladesh.

The flame extraction ceremony took place at the war memorial inside Kochi Naval Base on Friday. Vice-Admiral AK Chawla, Commanding General Officer, SNC bade farewell to the Flame of Victory with a ceremonial guard.

The flame was presented to Captain Samuel Lalthanmawia of the 91st Infantry Brigade (Trivandrum) with full military honors for continued movement in the districts of southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The flame reached Kochi traveling a distance of about 3000 km across the country. He was received by Cmde NAJ Joseph, Commanding Officer, INS Venduruthy and the War Memorial Insertion Ceremony took place on March 24. He was later taken to the residences of laureates of war gallantry in and around Kochi.

The Flame of Victory was also carried to the residences of the Widows of the Martyrs of the 1971 War. As part of the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, interaction with NCC cadets also took place in Sagarika, the naval auditorium, attended by two hundred NCC cadets from various NCC units in Ernakulam.

He was also taken to two schools in Kochi accompanied by an army relay team and a naval band. Visits to other schools have been canceled due to the pandemic. The flame was then transported to INS Dronachrya in Fort Kochi, received by the commander of INS Dronachrya with full military honors.

The Flame of Victory was transported to several islands in the Lakshadweep Islands in early April and visited the residences of veterans there. He was then taken back to Kochi.

