World takes note of Xis’ blood and steel wall jibe: the Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, July 2 Led by the United States, the international community took note of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strident message on foreign coercion on Thursday, but is expected to elicit a reasoned response later. The Foreign Ministry (MEA) did not address the issue during its press briefing on Friday, but said the government did not send any messages on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China because the event was not a government affair. Editorial: Chinese belligerence When asked whether US Secretary of State Tony Blinken had paid attention to Jinping’s speech with aggressive language towards the West like “heads smashed against the bloody great wall of steel,” the spokesperson for the State Department Ned Price said the United States had taken note of the remarks, “but, we’re not going to comment on the details.” Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded by saying Xi was serious about “bloody heads” and called on Biden to step up his policies. Addressing more than seven lakh people on Thursday in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi made several exhortations to stir up patriotic passions, but the line on foreign forces trying to intimidate China “crashing into a great steel wall” was the most important takeaway for international observers. The debate within the world community was about translating the message which was delivered in unmistakably militaristic tones using a very strong choice of words. Taiwan, which was behind one of the remarks, chose to react instantly by stressing that its fundamental principles were “democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law”, which constitutes a “major institutional difference from the other side.” of the strait ”. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was the only US Cabinet minister to respond, but she focused on trade and trade aspects. “We will do all we can to ensure that our American companies are treated fairly and can have access to the Chinese market,” she said.

