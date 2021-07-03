Emergency PPKM is the brake to save the Indonesian people





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said the policy implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) the urgency is your business save the indonesian people from threats Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to implement this policy was based on recommendations from experts, local governments and community aspirations. “Politics Emergency PPKM is the brake lever to save the people of Indonesia from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, “Fadjroel said in a written statement on Saturday (3/7/2021). Also read: As of today, here are the details of the travel rules during the PPKM emergency period He continued that President Joko Widodo called on the public to remain calm and vigilant during the PPKM emergency period. The public is also urged to comply with existing arrangements, to be disciplined in the execution of health protocols, and to support the work of government officials and volunteers to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. He continued that the Indonesian people can always come out of the crisis because it is based on solidarity to protect themselves, as well as good cooperation between the community and the government. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Also Read: Jokowi Believes Emergency PPKM Can Quickly Recover From Covid-19 Pandemic “It is time for all of us to protect each other, to love each other among Indonesians and human beings,” he said. “The PPKM emergency policy is part of the implementation of health protocols. In addition to health protocols, a major effort to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic consists in accelerating the vaccination program, ”continued Fadjroel. He said President Jokowi continues to push for priority districts / cities (red zones) to reach the goal of immunizing 70% of the total population by August 2021 at the latest. Read also: Luhut: President Jokowi also asks small communities not to suffer more As is known, President Joko Widodo announced that the emergency PPKM will be implemented from July 3 to 20, 2021. This policy targets 48 regencies / cities with an evaluation score of 4, as well as 74 regencies / cities with an evaluation score of 3 in the Java-Bali region. As long as the emergency PPKM is in effect, restrictions are placed on a number of sectors and activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/07/03/10490711/fadjroel-ppkm-darurat-adalah-rem-untuk-selamatkan-rakyat-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

