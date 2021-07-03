Trump supporters flock to the Sarasota County Fairgrounds ahead of Saturday’s rally





SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – He’s been here before and hell will be back on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds. Some people have been camping here since Monday waiting for the big day.

We were very excited, we were in Ohio last week and had a huge turnout, said Rick Frazier, a Trump supporter from Ohio. And that’s likely to double Ohio’s turnout from our estimates.

The crews worked all week to prepare the stage and site for the rally. Local Republican officials say it’s great to be able to welcome President Trump back.

Former President Trump can be anywhere, but he chose Sarasota, said Jack Brill, interim Chairman of the Sarasota County Republican Party. We have all the support and the base that is here, it’s exciting when a president or a past president comes into any area and he still has a lot of support in that area.

Thousands of supporters are expected. One of these supporters tells ABC7 that he was able to hug the former president on stage at one of his rallies.

It was incredible excitement, even the president saw it when he told me to jump the first time, said Gene Huber, a Trump supporter from West Palm Beach. He said I wasn’t worried about him, I just worried about him kissing me.

We do not know what the former president will talk about. There will also be other speakers and fireworks after the rally.

Doors open on Saturday at 2 p.m. President Trump is expected to speak at around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/07/03/trump-supporters-flock-sarasota-county-fairgrounds-ahead-saturdays-rally/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos