Senior Senate Republican attributes Trump’s tax cuts to huge June job gains and economic recovery after virus interlude





Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA). Thomson reuters

Senator Chuck Grassley tried to tie the 2017 Trump tax law to the recent economic rebound.

“The best pre-pandemic economy in 50 years kicked off by Trump’s tax cut is coming back in force after a virus interlude,” he tweeted.

A government marker attributed the rapid economic rebound in part to Biden’s stimulus.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said on Friday that the economy had regained 850,000 jobs thanks to the Republican tax law of 2017.

“The best pre-pandemic economy in 50 years kicked off by Trump’s tax cut is back in full force after virus interlude,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to President Donald Trump and the tax law passed in 2017.

Grassley is a key Republican and is a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He played a major role in passing the 2017 tax law, which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% and instituted temporary personal income tax cuts until ‘expires four years later. He authorized Congress without the support of the Democrats.

Most Americans got a tax cut in this law, but the biggest benefits went to the rich and big business. The law added $ 2 trillion to the federal deficit and it was not written off, as many Republicans claimed at the time.

Many economists argue that the tax law was a boon to wealthier Americans and multinational corporations. It gave a short-lived boost to the economy, which stabilized at the end of 2018. The record economic expansion Grassley cited also predates Trump’s arrival in the White House.

Trump never seemed to take the pandemic seriously. After approving a $ 2 trillion emergency bailout in March 2020, he insisted strongly on reopening the economy as cases of the virus mounted across the country. The unemployment rate was at least double the levels before the pandemic for much of the year.

A report released Thursday by the Congressional Budget Office attributed in part the accelerated pace of the current economic recovery to aggressive stimulus measures approved by President Joe Biden earlier this year. The non-partisan marker also predicted that the economy was on track to regain all the jobs lost in the pandemic by mid-2022.

The story continues

Biden on Friday introduced the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill as a factor that produced the latest jobs figures, after months of disappointing gains.

“The last time the economy grew at this rate was in 1984 and Ronald Reagan told us it was morning in America,” Biden said. “Well, afternoon is approaching here, the sun is coming up.” Moments later, he said his work to jumpstart the economy “seems to be working a bit.”

Yet Trump’s corporate tax law is once again a political lightning rod. Democrats are looking to cut parts of it to fund their sprawling infrastructure and social spending plans. Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, although some moderate Democrats favor a smaller increase to 25%.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/top-senate-republican-credits-trump-190937186.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos