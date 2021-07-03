Jokowi wants 70% vaccination target to be reached in August 2021





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) seeks to accelerate progress on national vaccination against Covid-19. The government targets 181 million of the 271 million inhabitants to be vaccinated in order to reach collective immunity. "The president continues to encourage priority districts / cities (red zones) to reach the immunization target of 70 percent of the total population by August 2021 at the latest," said Fadjroel Rachman, special staff member from the President for communications, in a written statement, Saturday July 3, 2021. The government will mobilize all resources to contain the spread of COVID-19. The entire state apparatus, TNI, Polri, down to health workers must work hand in hand to face this epidemic.





Read: Epidemiologist: PPKM emergency only 2 weeks no effect “The Ministry of Health also continues to increase the capacity of hospitals, central isolation centers, as well as the availability of drugs, medical devices and oxygen tanks,” said Fadjroel. The latest effort is the implementation of Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) as the key to saving Indonesia from the COVID-19 pandemic. The community is invited to work together to make politics a success. “The emergency PPKM is the brake lever to save the people of Indonesia from the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fadjroel said. Fadjroel ensured that the emergency PPKM was implemented on the basis of a study. The government cooperates with experts, elements of the community, to local governments. “President Joko Widodo believes that the Indonesian people are capable of implementing disciplined health protocols, both during and after the emergency PPKM,” he said. The public is urged to remain calm and vigilant during an emergency PPKM. The public is required to respect health rules and protocols. “It is time for all of us to protect each other, to love each other, fellow Indonesians and humans,” said Fadjroel. Vaccines for Indonesia In an effort to support immunization in the country, Media Group and Slank have launched a social campaign called “Vaccine for Indonesia”. This campaign is an effort to jointly emerge from the pandemic and foster optimism towards a new normal by continuing to maintain physical and mental health. Vaccine in this title does not only mean “medicine” or “anti-virus” but also an effort to strengthen our mindset and spirit in the midst of the hardships of the pandemic. “Slank and Media Group made a movement with the theme ‘Vaccine for Indonesia’. We hope that through music and dialogue, this event can encourage the impact of the pandemic on our lives, so that we stay enthusiastic. We entertain to be happy, so that our immunity increases too. Don’t be afraid to get vaccinated. It is a solution to escape the pandemic “, explained Slank’s drummer, Bimo Setiawan Almachzumi alias Bimbim. The show “Vaccine for Indonesia” airs on Metro TV every Friday at 8:05 pm WIB. In this show, Slank not only presents music, but also shows travel to multiple locations and interacts with people from various social backgrounds. (OGI)

