Progress Related to Stability in Afghanistan: Rashid – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday that 40% of the fence works along the Pakistan-Iran border were completed.

Addressing a public meeting in front of his secretariat, Lal Haveli, in the framework of the elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that peace and progress in Pakistan is linked to stability in Afghanistan.

He said 88% of the fence works along the border with Afghanistan had been completed and that Pakistan wanted to let the Afghan foreign minister know that it wanted peace in the region.

He said Pakistan would not allow the use of its land against any country and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had previously announced that he would not give his air bases to the United States. Imran Khan wanted to make the country stronger and get it out of all crises, he said.

The FATF kept Pakistan on the gray list because it is a nuclear state

Despite implementing all but one of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, it has decided to keep Pakistan on its gray list because Pakistan is a nuclear state, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan had entrusted him with an important ministry and that he would work according to his expectations. I am the spokesperson for the poor and the Prime Minister listens to my opinions. I am briefing the cabinet on rising prices and common man’s issues, he said.

Criticizing the opposition, the minister said she would not beat Imran Khan and that he would win the next elections in the country and the next elections for Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheikh Rashid said he had never been involved in Azad Kashmir politics, but will now participate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir politics. Imran Khan will visit Azad Kashmir and I will accompany him, he said.

He said he held a public meeting to secure votes for Azad Kashmiri election candidate Javed Butt. He said many Kashmiris had lived in Rawalpindi for 70 years in rented buildings and no one gave them any property rights, adding that the current government would work for them.

He said he was the only politician in the country to have worked in 15 ministries and that no corruption cases had been brought against him. He said he worked for the poor in the city.

The minister said he would step down from politics after the completion of the Leh Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel project because he had ambitions to complete the project while providing relief to people living around nullah.

He said Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar had been urged to kick off the Leh Nullah project as soon as possible. He said he would do his best to complete the project within this mandate of the PTI government.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

