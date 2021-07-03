10 will not order work from home staff to office after July 19

Boris Johnson is ready to give up the work of home counseling, but it will be up to employers and their staff to decide when workers return to their desks.

Work from Home If You Can Rule is expected to be officially dropped as the remaining lockdown restrictions are lifted on July 19.

But last night, government sources told the Daily Mail that individual businesses and their staff would be left to determine when and how workers return to the office.

Ministers will not launch a campaign encouraging them to do so as they are resigned that there will not be a mass comeback this summer.

The approach is unlikely to be welcomed by senior conservatives, who have said the prime minister must tell workers to return to office to help kickstart the economy.

Many city centers have suffered from the shift to working from home, and some fear it has affected productivity.

Asda yesterday became the latest company to announce that it will allow head office staff to work from home on a permanent basis.

The supermarket has announced that it will introduce a hybrid model for the roughly 4,000 employees at its two main bases in Leeds and Leicester, and that staff will be able to work from any location best suited to their job.

Bosses said there will not be a set number of days staff will be expected in the office, but they should talk to their managers to find the right balance … while making sure this is guided by the needs of the business.

Previously, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC banks, call center operator Capita and owner of British Gas Centrica have announced plans for hybrid work.

Ministers are expected to meet next week to finalize plans to end home counseling work.

A Cabinet source: This will be left to employers who work with their employees.

The reality is coming in the summer, there will likely be people who choose to continue working from home.

“I don’t know if it will be a rush to the cities because July and August are still quiet anyway.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith last night urged ministers to do everything possible to encourage people to return to the workplace.

Instead of saying work from home if you can, they should say work from the office if you can, he said. But of course, they won’t because they are gripped by fear.

The Mail revealed yesterday that while a final decision on lifting the restrictions is not made until July 12, a plan will be released next week to give businesses and individuals more time to adjust.