Indonesian government allows COVID cases to skyrocket

11 seconds ago

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly around the world, is fueling an unprecedented increase in cases among the more than 270 million people in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world.

UNICEF aid workers in Indonesia [Credit: UNICEF]

For weeks now, the refusal of the administration of President Joko Widodos to introduce the necessary security measures, Widodo declaring that he does not want to kill the economy, has created the conditions for a catastrophe of the magnitude of the one known India this year.

Over the past fifteen weeks, transmission records have been broken several times. Indonesia’s health ministry on Friday recorded 25,830 new cases of COVID-19, a new record, bringing the total to 2,228,938, with the death toll rising from 539 to 59,534.

Health experts are unanimous that these numbers are a significant underestimate, with some Indonesian university epidemiologists reporting official statistics up to five times. Throughout the pandemic, the share of positive return cases has hovered around 20%, one of the worst reported outcomes in the world.

The impact of the Delta variant is most pronounced, but not limited to the heavily populated island of Java and the tourist destination of Bali, which has experienced a quadrupling of cases in the past two weeks. Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said 87 percent of the city’s recorded cases were due to the Delta variant.

According to the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM), cases have also been discovered in Sumatra, Sulawesi and Kalimantan.

All signs point to calamity as the government continues to reject full closures and other security measures. The Delta variant is widely considered to be 60% more contagious than the previous Alpha variant from the UK, and around four times more likely to cause hospitalization.

Hospitals are reaching full capacity in Java, with the capital Jakarta recording a bed occupancy rate of 93% this week. As the isolation rooms were overwhelmed, makeshift tents were erected in the parking lots to deal with the overflow of patients.

2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/07/03/indo-j03.html

