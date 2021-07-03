Indonesian government allows COVID cases to skyrocket

The highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly around the world, is fueling an unprecedented increase in cases among the more than 270 million people in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world.

UNICEF aid workers in Indonesia [Credit: UNICEF]

For weeks now, the refusal of the administration of President Joko Widodos to introduce the necessary security measures, Widodo declaring that he does not want to kill the economy, has created the conditions for a catastrophe of the magnitude of the one known India this year.

Over the past fifteen weeks, transmission records have been broken several times. Indonesia’s health ministry on Friday recorded 25,830 new cases of COVID-19, a new record, bringing the total to 2,228,938, with the death toll rising from 539 to 59,534.

Health experts are unanimous that these numbers are a significant underestimate, with some Indonesian university epidemiologists reporting official statistics up to five times. Throughout the pandemic, the share of positive return cases has hovered around 20%, one of the worst reported outcomes in the world.

The impact of the Delta variant is most pronounced, but not limited to the heavily populated island of Java and the tourist destination of Bali, which has experienced a quadrupling of cases in the past two weeks. Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said 87 percent of the city’s recorded cases were due to the Delta variant.

According to the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM), cases have also been discovered in Sumatra, Sulawesi and Kalimantan.

All signs point to calamity as the government continues to reject full closures and other security measures. The Delta variant is widely considered to be 60% more contagious than the previous Alpha variant from the UK, and around four times more likely to cause hospitalization.

Hospitals are reaching full capacity in Java, with the capital Jakarta recording a bed occupancy rate of 93% this week. As the isolation rooms were overwhelmed, makeshift tents were erected in the parking lots to deal with the overflow of patients.

Many people are being turned away and forced to isolate themselves at home, so deaths outside of hospitals are more frequent and families have to bury their own loved ones. A video that went viral on social media earlier this week showed a 64-year-old man left to die outside his front door in north Jakarta while waiting for an ambulance that took 12 hours to arrive. He had reportedly tested positive for the virus two weeks earlier.

Oxygen tanks in high demand not only for hospitals, but also for families in self-isolation, are in very low supply in Java. The price of a tank has roughly tripled in some of the hardest hit areas, from $ 66 to $ 185. The Health Ministry says this situation is temporary and forces all government agencies, including the police, to redistribute the tanks to the hardest hit areas. Suppliers belatedly committed to switch their production from industrial to medical use.

At a press conference, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin sought to blame the shortage of oxygen tanks on an interruption in the electricity supply that interrupted production at the plant in Central Java .

As elsewhere in the world, the working class and the poor are hardest hit by the government’s pro-business agenda and its failure to take the necessary security measures.

Dr Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist now based in Australia, said: The problem in Indonesia is that testing rates are very low because only people who come to hospitals with symptoms are given free tests. Everyone has to pay.

Based on the current reproduction rate in Indonesia which has dropped from 1.19 in January to 1.4 in June, I have estimated that there are at least 200,000 new cases in the country today. But if I compare that with modeling from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, it’s much higher, about 350,000 new infections per day. It’s as high as India before the peak.

It is no coincidence that Indonesia, which has experienced extremely low testing and contact tracing as well as blockade avoidance at all costs, is one of the most unequal countries on the planet, with four billionaires with as much wealth as the poorest 100 million. people.

The Widodos administration has placed all its hopes in a deployment of the vaccination which is now overdue. The government has promised to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next January with China’s Sinovac vaccine, but only achieved 7.5% of that target. Health experts said it could take up to three years to reach the government’s target.

The health measures announced late by the government this week were of a limited nature, stopping before a complete halt. As of Saturday, almost all of Java will be in partial lockdown with only the most populous areas of Bali.

The restrictions include all non-essential workers to work from home and the reintroduction of distance learning for schools. Shopping malls, places of worship, recreation centers and parks will be closed and restaurants have been restricted to take-out and delivery. Weddings are still ongoing with a limit of 30 people present.

Industries allowed to operate at 100% capacity include those related to health, safety and energy, while financial services are reduced to 50%. The measures are currently scheduled until July 20.

The inadequacy of the restrictions is underscored by the official goal, which is to halve the current number of daily virus cases to less than 10,000.

If the government is timid, it will remain the same, said Defriman Djafri, an epidemiologist at Andalas University in Padang on the island of Sumatra. What was needed, he insisted, was two weeks of total confinement, no outside activity and no contact, with people ordered to stay at home.

So far, Widodo has resisted the introduction of measures that could affect company profits. The news of even the limited restrictions wiped out earlier gains on the main Indonesian stock index.

The crisis in Indonesia is part of an international resurgence of COVID-19 cases, due to the refusal of capitalist governments everywhere to take the necessary measures to prevent the emergence of new mutations.

Infections are increasing across Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. There is also an increase in Africa, with nine of the 14 African countries experiencing a resurgence. Cases in South Africa doubled last week.