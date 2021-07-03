PML-N smells a rat in delayed LNG tender – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and central leader of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday accused the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf of creating an artificial shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to open a corruption valve.

Due to the delay in tenders for importing LNG, people had to endure eight to 10 hour power cuts a day, Abbasi said, alleging that a bribe of Rs1 billion was received by ship on importation of fuel oil.

I know who gets the money and where it ends up, the former prime minister said. He said the government would pay a 20 percent higher price on imported fuel oil.

The former prime minister expressed these views at a press conference. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and Dr Musaddik Malik were also present.

It was not only the incompetence of the relevant authorities, but there was also an element of corruption, he said, adding that he was accused of signing expensive LNG deals without considering that he There would have been a load shedding of up to 17 hours a day if the agreements had not been signed to import LNG.

He referred to a report by the State Bank of Pakistan that LNG-based power generation saved Rs 234 billion from 2017 to 2020. This is equivalent to $ 2.25 billion. he said, stressing that this was more than what Pakistan got from the IMF during the period.

He said there was no problem with bad transmission lines when 23,700 megawatts of electricity were produced in June 2018.

He also alleged that four private companies were interested in establishing LNG terminals in the country, but had to abandon the plan as ministers demanded a bribe to give the green light.

Mr Abbasi said the whole world knew ministers in the current regime were demanding commissions and bribes.

Circular debt

He claimed that the previous PML-N government left a circular debt of 1.050 billion rupees which currently stands at 2.5 trillion rupees.

Mr Abbasi also criticized Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for suggesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not attended the high-level security briefing organized by the military high command to lawmakers a day earlier because from the president of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif.

When the former prime minister’s comments were solicited on the ministers’ remarks, the premier said sarcastically: Yes, that is indeed correct. We [the opposition] tell the Prime Minister what to do.

He said Mr. Chaudhry was unaware that the prime minister was not on the parliamentary committee on national security. Didn’t he see his (prime ministers’) chair empty? asked Mr. Abbasi.

He said the Information Minister forgot that the Prime Minister did not need to attend the meeting since he had already received the briefing and agreed with him, although if he had come , that would have been very good.

Mr. Abbasi then attacked Mr. Chaudhry and asked if the latter had mentioned who ordered the attacks on the opposition leader to disrupt his speech on the budget in the National Assembly. Government ministers and MPs told us that a direct message had come from the prime minister not to let him (Shehbaz) speak, the PML-N leader said.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1632938/pml-n-smells-a-rat-in-delayed-lng-tendering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos