Arrangement with UK-based channel for English series coverage – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The government arranged for live coverage of the upcoming Pakistani and Twenty20 matches in England via a UK-based TV channel, thus averting a crisis situation that arose after the Federal Cabinet refused to approve the broadcast by an Indian. network.

We made arrangements for coverage and an agreement was signed with a UK-based TV station, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn on Friday.

Regarding the fees that will be charged by the UK-based channel, the Minister said: This is higher than that charged by Indian channels. In response to a question, he said he did not have the details of the deal.

On June 9, the federal cabinet categorically rejected the option of soliciting the services of two Indian television stations to broadcast the Pakistani-English cricket series.

The rejection of the proposal led Pakistan Television (PTV) to find a fix on how to show the matches to local viewers.

The decision not to sign a contract with two Indian channels (Star TV and Sony TV) was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first ODI between Pakistan and England is scheduled for July 8.

A crisis situation has arisen for the PTV with regard to the broadcasting of the cricket series, the Minister of Information said after the Council of Ministers on June 9.

In a press conference after the meeting, the minister said: The federal cabinet rejected PTV’s request to sign an agreement with an Indian channel to broadcast cricket matches.

However, he added, the government was working on an alternative plan.

Relations with India cannot improve until it cancels its August 5, 2019 action in occupied Kashmir, he said, citing the reason for rejecting PTV’s request.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1632934/arrangement-made-with-uk-based-channel-for-coverage-of-england-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos