Ankara ‘rejects’ US move to add Turkey to list of states using child soldiers





World Get a short url

The Biden administration has sought to find ways to restore relations with its Turkish ally following the F-35 / S-400 scandal. Tensions remained heightened, however, following the US decision to recognize the Armenian genocide and continuing disagreements over US cooperation with Kurdish forces in Syria.

Ankara has rebutted Washington’s decision to add Turkey to the list of nations implicated in the use of child soldiers, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday. “A striking example of hypocrisy and double standards as the United States openly helps, supplies weapons to [Kurdish militant groups] PKK / YPG which forcibly recruits children, ”the ministry said in a statement. The statement follows Washington’s unprecedented move on Thursday to add Turkey to a list of countries it says have used child soldiers over the past year. The US State Department’s 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report accuses Turkey of providing “tangible support” to the so-called Sultan Murad Division – a jihadist militia of Syrian Turkmen which it says is known to recruit and use minors as soldiers. A US State Department official said the listing was “the first time a NATO member has been listed under the Child Soldier Prevention Act,” and suggested that the status of the Turkey “as a respected regional leader” gave him “the opportunity to address this issue – the recruitment and use of child soldiers in Syria and Libya. State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed hope that the Child Soldier Prevention Act (CSPA) list would not impact “the constructive discussions we are having with the Turkey, in the context of Afghanistan or any other area of ​​common interest “. In a statement released on Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the absence of Kurdish militias in the United States a “grotesque” oversight. Along with Turkey, Washington’s Pakistani allies are included for the first time in the CSGA list, the list implying the possibility of sanctions in the area of ​​military cooperation between the affected countries. The list also includes Afghanistan, Burma, DR Congo, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. The list defines “child soldiers” as any person under the age of 18 participating in hostilities “as a member of the government armed forces, police or other security forces”. The Biden administration has sought to put aside past conflicts with Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in an effort to prevent the country from building greater autonomy and geopolitically moving towards Russia and China. Last month Erdogan said he was convinced the two countries had “opened the doors to a new era … with the United States on a positive and constructive basis”, and that there was no problem. that Ankara and Washington could not solve. However, a series of pent-up conflicts, including the designation of Kurdish fighters in Syria, Turkey’s expulsion from the US F-35 combat program, Ankara’s decision to purchase Russian-made air defense missile systems. , Washington’s recent recognition of the Armenian genocide, and the US hosting of an Islamist pastor and longtime Erdogan ally Ankara claims to be responsible for the 2016 Turkish coup attempt, have so far prevented relationships from returning to normal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sputniknews.com/world/202107021083294489-ankara-rejects-us-decision-to-add-turkey-to-list-of-states-using-child-soldiers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos