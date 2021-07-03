Emergency PPKM in effect today, President Jokowi: for mutual security





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Today, Saturday (3/7/2021), the policy of imposing restrictions on emergency community activities is implemented in Indonesia. According to the president Joko Widodo Emergency PPKM is the brake lever to save the Indonesian people from the threat of a pandemic Covid-19. Political decisions Emergency PPKM taken President Jokowi based on recommendations from experts, local governments and community aspirations. The emergency PPKM starts today until Tuesday (20/7/2021). Emergency PPKM is being implemented in Java and Bali following World Health Organization (WHO) benchmarks based on transmission rate and response capacity indicators. WHO divides the transmission rate and response capacity indicators into 4 levels based on confirmed cases, hospitalizations, death rates and 3Ts.test, tracing, and treatment). Currently, there are 74 regencies / towns in Java and Bali that are at level 3, and 48 regencies / towns are at level 4. The Emergency PPKM policy is part of the implementation of the health protocol. In addition to health protocols, an important effort to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is the acceleration of the vaccination program. President Joko Widodo continues to encourage priority districts / cities (red zones) to reach the goal of immunizing 70% of the total population by August 2021 at the latest. The government will mobilize all available resources to contain the spread of Covid-19. “All the state apparatuses, TNI-Polri as well as the civil state apparatuses, doctors and health workers, must work hand in hand as well as possible to face this epidemic. The Ministry of Health also continues to increase the capacity of hospitals, centralized isolation facilities, as well as the availability of drugs, medical equipment and oxygen tanks, ”the president said, quoted in an official statement. of the presidential special staff for communications, Fadjroel Rachman. The president stressed that the Indonesian nation has shown good solidarity and solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Therefore, President Joko Widodo believes that the Indonesian people are able to apply the discipline of health protocols both during and after the emergency PPKM,” he said. The President called on each individual to remain calm and vigilant, to comply with existing arrangements, to be disciplined in the execution of health protocols, and to support the work of government officials and volunteers to deal with the Covid pandemic. -19. The president stressed that the Indonesian nation can always come out of the crisis because it is based on solidarity to protect itself, as well as good cooperation between the community and the government. “It is time for all of us to protect each other, to love each other among Indonesians and human beings,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

