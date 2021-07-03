Nightmare Scenario Review: Trump, Covid, and Enduring National Trauma | Books





As the world wakes up from its pandemic-induced coma, Bloomberg ranks the United States as the best place to be. More than 150 million Americans have been vaccinated; just over 4,100 people were hospitalized or died from a breakthrough infection.

The vaccines worked, but too late to save over 600,000 Americans who died. More than 500,000 were under Donald Trump’s surveillance.

It would have been difficult regardless of the president, a senior administration official told Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta. With Donald Trump, it was impossible.

Abutaleb is a health policy writer for the Washington Post. Paletta is its economic editor. Together, they provide a bird’s-eye tale of a chaotic and combative response to a pandemic that has subsided but has not gone away in the west. Elsewhere, it is still raging.

Spanning nearly 500 pages, Nightmare Scenario depicts an administration torn by turf wars, terrified of losing reelection, and more concerned with the demands of Trump and his base than with constituencies and broader realities. It was always them against us. Unfortunately, this is what we expected.

Under the caption Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the History-Changing Pandemic, Abutaleb and Paletta confirm that life in the Trump White House was dark and Stygian. Trump was the star. Pain and insecurity were the currency of the kingdom.

Alex Azar, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, worked in constant fear of Trump and his competitors in government. After taking a hard line against flavored e-cigarettes from the start, much to Trump’s dismay, Azar never got over it. The pandemic has simply made his personal nightmare even worse.

When Covid struck, he was just a walking dead man. Then the White House Covid task force, led by Mike Pence, sterilized its authority. Think of it as a punch. True to form, Trump told a task force member Azar was in trouble and that he, Trump, had saved him.

Azar was forced to take Michael Caputo, a sidekick of Roger Stone, as his spokesperson. Eventually, Caputo posted a video on Facebook in which he claimed squads [were] being dragged across this country, ready to mount an armed insurgency to stop Trump for a second term. Caputo took two months medical leave. His sanity has definitely failed.

Unsurprisingly, Trump has lost patience with the Pence task force. He failed to deliver a magic bullet and he dismissed it like that fucking advice Mike has. For the record, in April 2020, Pence remarked: Maybe I’m a half-full glass type, but I think the country is ready to reopen. For all his obsequiousness, Pence was never able to make Trump happy.

Instead, Peter Navarro, Scott Atlas, and Stephen Moore have emerged as Trump’s go-to guys. As you might expect, chaos ensued.

Navarro suggested that his doctorate in economics also made him an expert in medicine. He jostled with Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, apparently for a laugh.

Peter Navarro leaves the White House with a photograph of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, a week before the inauguration of Joe Biden. Photograph: Erin Scott / Reuters

Atlas was a radiologist whose understanding of infectious diseases was tangential. As for Moore, he played the role of emissary of a libertarian donor base distraught by closures and mask mandates.

Fauci is the bad guy here, Moore intoned. He has the Napoleon complex, and he thinks he’s the dictator who could decide how to run the country. Trump’s authoritarian streak seems to have eluded him.

Moore also called Fauci a Fucky and advised state liberation movements against public health measures that served as precursors and incubators for the invasion of the United States Capitol on January 6 of this year.

Going back to 2019, Moore was forced to step down from the Federal Reserve board after the Guardian reported his episodes of child support dodging, contempt of court and tax crime.

With one major exception near funding and vaccine development, the Trump administration has left Covid to the states.

Hydroxychloroquine has never saved the day, although Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, ordered a bunch of it from India to appease Trump’s ego. Six days after the 2020 election, the National Institutes of Health issued a statement that insisted: hydroxychloroquine does not benefit adults hospitalized with Covid-19.

Trump was callous and deceptive before the pandemic. Yet even as he embraced medical quackery, injections of bleach and self-pity, he presided over the development of an unprecedented vaccine, the medical equivalent of winning both the race. space and the Cold War.

When Trump signed Operation Warp Speed ​​in May 2020, he thought vaccines were too bad in the sky, report Abutaleb and Paletta. When Trump learned that the first contract executed under the program was with AstraZeneca, from the UK, he growled: This is terrible news. I’m going to get killed.

Boris Johnson would have a field day, he said. Things didn’t work out that way.

Currently, countries that relied on Chinese vaccines are experiencing a peak in mortality from the Delta variant. In Seychelles, nearly seven in ten people are fully vaccinated, but the per capita death rate is currently the highest in the world.

Added to the Chinese opacity surrounding its role in the epidemic, the limits of vaccine diplomacy and technology are apparent. At first glance, Trump left multiple legacies, some more complex and allied than others. But things could have been worse.

