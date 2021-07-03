The Pak-China organization will include the provinces





ISLAMABAD:

The Pak-China Relations Steering Committee, at its first meeting, decided to expand its membership by bringing the provinces together and clarified its role in transmitting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into presence of two other ministerial and statutory bodies.

The steering committee, which has been mandated to deal with all aspects of Sino-Pakistani relations, met for the first time on Friday under the chairmanship of Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

The main objective of the discussions was to define the roles of the Cabinet Committee on the CPEC, the Authority of the CPEC and the Steering Committee of Pak-China Relations.

At the meeting, the committee decided to recommend Prime Minister Imran Khan to appoint the chief secretaries of the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as committee members, Umar said.

“The purpose of the first meeting was to define and explain the role of the steering committee in the presence of the Cabinet committee on CPEC and the authority of the CPEC,” he said in a conversation with The Express Tribune.

On Express News, The Review, which aired last week, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the steering committee would undermine the role of the Authority. of the CPEC.

Some of the attendees asked for clarification on the role of the new steering committee, another meeting attendee said.

The minister said that the CPEC Authority would oversee the CPEC, but the steering committee, being an inter-agency body, would address issues that could undermine the progress of the CPEC.

The Cabinet committee on CPEC would provide policy guidance, Umar said.

Sources said that Omar at the meeting clarified that the Pak-China Relations Steering Committee was not set up to overshadow the authority of the CPEC.

A foreign ministry official said the ministry had no objection to advancing relations with China through the steering committee.

The president of the CPEC Authority reiterated his support for the steering committee.

Sources said Umar maintained that the steering committee’s goals were not only specific to the CPEC, but instead would work to strengthen relations across the board.

An official statement, released by the Planning Ministry, said that at the first meeting, the Pak-China Relations Steering Committee “discussed the scope and purpose of the committee.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently formed the Pak-China Relations Steering Committee to give new impetus to the implementation of projects and initiatives involving the Pak-China collaboration, he added.

The establishment of the high-level forum reflects the special status of Pak-China relations in the prime minister’s vision, the planning ministry said.

The meeting deliberated on the modus operandi and terms of reference (TOR) of the committee in detail, and also sought suggestions on how to make the committee more effective and efficient in order to further deepen Pakistan-China relations, a he added.

The 15-member steering committee includes the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, the Planning Secretary, the Foreign Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Railways Secretary, the Energy Secretary, the Secretary of Finance, the National Security Advisor, the Chairman of the CPEC Authority and the Chairman of the Gwadar Development Authority.

The other members of the committee are the Director General of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of the General Staff / Director General of Military Operations, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the ISI Director General of Intelligence / Analysis.

Pakistan and China launched CPEC six years ago with an initial investment portfolio of around $ 46 billion, which was later increased to $ 60 billion. However, the actual investment remained much lower than that mainly during the tenure of the PML-N government.

The share of projects in preparation is 28 billion dollars, according to the presentation of the CPEC Authority to the cabinet in January of this year.

To date, 17 projects worth $ 13 billion have been completed while a further 21 projects estimated to cost $ 12 billion are under implementation.

The terms of reference of the committee include overseeing and steering the progress of Sino-Pakistani cooperation in several areas, reviewing the progress of various projects, and designing implementation and feedback systems to avoid disruption. delays.

The steering committee will also be responsible for creating inter-ministerial synergy and removing obstacles and obstacles to the coordination, finalization and execution of projects.

The minister advised committee members that they should attend committee meetings in person and should not send subordinates for the discussions to be fruitful.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 3, 2021.

