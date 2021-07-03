Congress targets Modi government as French judge opens criminal investigation into Rafale deal





IAF Rafale plane after landing at Air Force Station on arrival at Ambala. | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday targeted the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center as a French judge opened a criminal investigation into allegations of “corruption and favoritism” in the 59,000 crore Rafale deal with India for 36 fighter jets. Speaking to Twitter, Congress chief Pawan Khera said documents viewed by French website Mediapart showed Reliance and Reliance signed their first memorandum of understanding on March 26, 2015, 15 days before the announcement. by Prime Minister Modi of the recovery and exclusion of HAL from the agreement. “The documents consulted by Mediapart show that Dassault & Reliance had in fact signed their first MoU on March 26, 2015, ie 15 days before the announcement by Modi of the recovery and exclusion of HAL. This raises the question of whether they had been informed in advance. #Rafale (sic), ”he tweeted. “The very sensitive investigation into the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2016 was officially opened on June 14,” Mediapart said. He said this development was confirmed on Friday by the financial crimes branch of the French public prosecutor’s office. In April 2021, the French website published a series of reports on alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal. The Rafale agreement India signed a contract for 36 fighter jets with French defense major Dassault in 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France. The Indian Air Force expects the 36 fighter jets to be delivered by April 2022. The fighter jets were officially inducted into the IAF in September 2020. The first five Rafale jets which are arrived at Ambala air base from France on July 27, 2020, are part of the 17th Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”. The congressman has constantly attacked Prime Minister Modi, alleging that commissions were paid under the Rafale deal, which the government has denied.

