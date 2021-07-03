Trump expanded evangelistic support in 2020, Biden won over other white Christians





(AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, File) FILE – This combination of archival photos from September 29, 2020 shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case University Western and the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. Trump and Biden have very different views on the international role of the United States and the presidency. A new survey reports that former President Donald Trump broadened his strong support for white evangelicals in the 2020 election, but President Joe Biden won in part by making big gains among Catholics and non-evangelical Protestants.

By Jack Jenkins | Information service on religion

| July 2, 2021, 9:04 p.m.

| Update: 9:06 p.m.

Washington A new investigation reports that former President Donald Trump broadened his strong support for white evangelicals in the 2020 election, but President Joe Biden won in part by making big gains among Catholics and non-evangelical Protestants.

That’s according to the new study from Pew Researchs Behind Bidens 2020 Victory unveiled on Wednesday. The results, based on a survey of people confirmed by public records to have voted in 2020, showed Trump was supported by 84% of white evangelicals in 2020, a 7 percentage point increase from 77% of evangelicals. white people who voted for him. in 2016.

Trump, who launched his Evangelicals for Trump initiative in January 2020 in a predominantly Spanish-speaking church in Florida, also slightly increased his support among Protestant Christians in general, dropping his margin from 56% in 2016 to 59% last year. .

But there is evidence that Biden, who also led a large faith outreach program during his campaign, has undermined the Trump religious coalition by regaining ground with other faith groups.

Among Catholics in general, Biden himself, a Catholic, fought Trump in a stalemate. After Catholics backed Trump (52%) against Hillary Clinton (44%) in 2016, Biden managed to narrow the gap to a statistical link, with 49% supporting him versus 50% who said they voted for Trump.

Pew did not provide data to compare Hispanic Catholic votes from 2016 to 2020, but there are indications that Biden searched among his fellow White Catholics for a strong voting bloc in the Rust Belt swing states. While 31% said they voted for Clinton in 2016, 42% voted for Biden in 2020. Trump won both elections (64% in 2016 and 57% in 2020), but a change to Biden cut off the former presidents winners. margin with the group of more than half.

There was also a noticeable though less dramatic movement among non-evangelical white Protestants. Only 37% of the group backed Clinton in 2016, with Trump getting 57% of their vote that year. Trump won the same percentage last November, but Biden was able to convince 43% of the group to support his campaign.

The changes echo long-standing warnings from academics and activists who pointed to cracks in Trump’s support among white Catholics and non-evangelical white Protestants as early as May 2019. At the time, experts noted that Trump’s favor odds were much more elastic with these groups than among whites. evangelicals, a reliable basis for himself even in the midst of various scandals.

Pews’ findings may also justify Democratic strategists who insisted on strong faith-raising efforts in the 2020 campaign. In addition to working to compile endorsements from religious leaders and dedicating an entire section of the Democratic National Convention to 2020 in a discussion about his faith, Biden repeatedly invoked his Catholicism during the election campaign and spoke at various religious gatherings. In addition, the DNC campaign and Biden produced advertisements for television and digital platforms targeting Catholic voters.

Biden also organized aggressive outreach to black Protestants throughout his campaign and garnered the support of 91% of the population by election day in 2020, according to Pew. The reports did not provide 2016 data on the group for comparison.

The researchers noted that Biden also extended Democratic support to a rapidly expanding subset of the American religious landscape: people who claim no religious affiliation.

The group has long been strongly liberal, with Clinton winning 65% of their vote versus 24% in 2016. Trump did slightly better with the group last year (26%), but Biden bragged about it. 71%, relying on significant support from subsets. like atheists (87%) and agnostics (84%).

However, Trump appears to have made unexpected gains with another unaffiliated subset, namely people who answer questions about religious affiliation by not selecting anything in particular. Biden won the same percentage of the group as Clinton (61%), but Trump increased his support from 27% in 2016 to 35% in 2020.

