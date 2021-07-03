Military leaders support healthy working relationship with United States – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Military and intelligence leaders took a more nuanced approach at the National Security Parliamentary Committee meeting on the future of ties with the United States than some of the government’s recent statements.

Some of the parliamentarians who attended the meeting, in their substantive discussions with Dawn on Friday, said military and intelligence leaders stressed that while ties with China are strong and cannot be sacrificed, a healthy relationship with the United States should be maintained.

The meeting took place on Thursday and continued late into the night. Discussions at the meeting focused on the emerging regional environment, the strategic challenges facing the country and the internal security situation. The Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid made a presentation at the meeting on these issues.

Parliamentarians were curious about military views on Pakistan’s relations with the United States, which are expected to undergo a major transformation due to the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and growing competition between the United States and China.

Parliamentarians informed that Pakistan’s influence over the Afghan Taliban is very limited

The committee was presented with a range of possible scenarios and said careful choices should be made that might better serve the interests of the country.

Concerns have been expressed about the growing strategic cooperation of the United States with India through a multitude of bilateral and multilateral agreements, the chaos left by the Americans in Afghanistan to keep the region unstable, and Washington’s containment policy in China. But, at the same time, the need to maintain a working relationship with the United States was emphasized.

To quote one member of the opposition, military and intelligence chiefs seemed more realistic than recent statements by Prime Minister Imran Khan which indicated a tougher line on relations with the United States.

Another high-ranking parliamentarian said that while there were clear indications of an imminent strategic shift in foreign policy due to geopolitical developments, it was also evident that there was no desire to be perceived openly pro-Chinese.

The feeling parliamentarians got from the meeting was that although Pakistan refused to host CIA drone bases for future counterterrorism operations, negotiations on the future of security cooperation were continuing and progress was likely.

Regarding the air and land lines of communication (ALOCS / GLOCS), which the United States uses to support its troops in Afghanistan (and now for retrograde operations as well), it was said that they were governed by a protocol of 2015 agreement, which is renewed every year. . The agreement was said to provide for the transport of non-lethal material, but the United States violated it on at least two occasions.

Afghanistan

The meeting was informed that Pakistan would not like to see the Taliban form an emirate in Afghanistan as it did in the 1990s, but it was noted that the insurgent group, which had captured a lot of territory since the start of the Israeli withdrawal. foreign forces in May, seems unstoppable. .

The 18th century state of mind is unacceptable, it has been said.

The enlarged troika on Afghanistan, of which Pakistan is also a part, said in a statement after its May 1 meeting that the establishment in Afghanistan of any government imposed by force would not be supported. The other members of the troika are the United States, Russia and China.

Pakistan’s major strategic interest in Afghanistan is that Afghan territory is not used against it.

A major concern in Islamabad is that around 6,500 Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters, currently based in Afghanistan, could reconnect with the Afghan Taliban if Kabul falls. This concern is said to be based on the Afghan Taliban’s track record of not attacking the TTP.

Additionally, the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, it is feared, could serve as a morale booster for violent extremist organizations in Pakistan by rejuvenating their support base and earning them recruits and funds.

The TTP and the Afghan Taliban were described at the meeting as two sides of the same coin because of their ideological connection.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s influence over the Afghan Taliban was very limited.

Security officials feared that Afghanistan was on its way to more violence in the weeks and months to come and that instability there could have a ripple effect on Pakistan as well. It is feared that as many as 700,000 new Afghan refugees will come to Pakistan, which is already hosting around three million.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

