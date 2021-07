Britain bets on reopening despite Delta variant

Negotiations to open a travel corridor between Britain and the United States, however, stalled. And Britain still maintains a heavy set of restrictions on those from other countries, including the United States. Frustrated travel officials point out that Britain has been hit harder by the Delta variant than other European countries, although the gap is narrowing. We pose a greater risk to them than they do to us, said Steven Freudmann, president of the Institute of Travel and Tourism, an industry lobby group. It is ironic that we should place restrictions on inbound travel. UK officials have pledged to review those restrictions, but have shown a propensity to delay other promised measures. Freedom Day was originally scheduled for June 21; Mr Johnson postponed it for four weeks amid signs the Delta variant was cases of turbocharging. Still, the weight of the debate within his cabinet has changed, especially after the resignation last week of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was caught in an extramarital affair with an aide. Mr. Hancock was a lock hawk; his replacement, Sajid Javid, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is seen as much more determined to reopen the economy. A major test of Britain’s commitment to restoring normalcy will come with the football championship. UK authorities have yet to clear anything close to a sold-out crowd at Wembley, which has hosted several matches, including this week’s thriller, in which England beat Germany. Admission has so far been capped at 22,000 people in a 90,000-seat stadium. According to current plans, two-thirds of the seats could be filled for the finals. With Mr Johnson standing next to her, Ms Merkel said she was worried and skeptical about whether it was a good idea to pack the stadiums. Earlier in the week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi demanded that the final be moved out of England due to the high impact of the variant. The World Health Organization has said crowds of football fans, whether gathered in stadiums, pubs, bars or fan zones, are fueling a Delta outbreak across Europe. Health officials in Scotland have said nearly 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus after meeting to watch games. Two-thirds of them traveled to London on June 18 for the Scotland-England game.

