It is getting harder and harder to be a Syrian refugee in Turkey

GAZIANTEP The life of Adnan, Yasmin, Ajib and Muhammed, Syrian refugees living in Turkey, was already a long, very long ordeal. When the coronavirus arrived, the hardship turned into devastation.

While the refugees in Lebanon and Syria are accommodated and fed in camps, the millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey are integrated in the big cities and suburbs, and must find work. These families who rarely have less than four children live on a single daily wage, usually in construction, agriculture or small business. With COVID-19, these opportunities have become scarce, plunging entire families into destitution.

Since arriving in 2015, Adnan, a 35-year-old construction worker from Aleppo, has never been able to find the stability needed to build a better future for his family of five. When lockdown began last year, even part-time work dried up in Gaziantep, a town that has swelled to 450,000 new residents since the start of the war in Syria.

“I would like to work in a big workshop or a factory, to get a permanent job. But it is very difficult,” he said. Few Turkish companies apply for a work permit or pay insurance for Syrian refugees. It is more interesting for them to pay an undeclared half salary.

These extreme conditions have prompted Syrian families to send their children to work. This is the case for Yasmine’s two boys, both minors and part of a family of six living in one room. They describe themselves as being in a state of “great poverty”. Employed in small shops, children earn 80 Turkish Lira ($ 9.16) a week at best.

Eight in 10 households have seen at least one family member laid off due to COVID

Without financial assistance, a large majority of the four million Syrians in Turkey simply could not afford to survive. Of the six billion euros promised to Turkey in 2016 for the maintenance and management of refugees on its soil, 40% are devoted to humanitarian aid. Criticized for having made Europe bend to the whims of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who can open its borders at any time, this pact, sealed in the midst of the migratory crisis, has finally proved its worth. Discussions to renew the funds are currently underway.

Bülent Öztürk of the Turkish Red Crescent, one of some 20 NGOs funded by the European Union to help vulnerable people, says eight in ten households have seen at least one family member made redundant due to COVID. “Family debt has doubled,” Öztürk explains.

The EU’s flagship program, set up in 2016, takes the form of a credit card, the Kizilaykart, granted to more than 300,000 households, or around 1.63 million Syrians. “This is the largest humanitarian program ever set up by Europe,” said a representative of the European Commission.

The card is credited with the equivalent of $ 18 per family member each month, with a quarterly “bonus” for large families. The Kizilaykart is a modest boost, but it allows the family to meet their basic needs: rent, food and clothing. Following the severe devaluation of the Turkish currency in recent months, refugees have received an additional 1,000 Turkish Lira (about $ 115), during the pandemic.

A social event organized by the Association of Syrian Women of Zenobia intended to support Syrian women refugees in Turkey and their families Photo: Muhammed Ibrahim Ali / IMAGESLIVE / ZUMA

In the most blatant cases of poverty, NGOs pull out their checkbooks and pay the family’s rent for a few months. They also provide food stamps and distribute rugs and clothing. However, the general feeling among the beneficiaries is that of insecurity: “We are very dependent on NGOs whose aid can be interrupted overnight and we do not know what the future holds”, explains Emina. “It’s been 10 years since we arrived, and our situation hasn’t changed at all. I don’t see how that could change.”

Refugees, many of whom do not speak Turkish, also go to NGO offices for help with hospital appointments and administrative assistance with the registration procedures required to access education. and free health care. At the Danish Refugee Council, legal support is provided to help courageous couples build a case for an unlikely transfer to a European or North American country. In the wake of COVID-19, many requests concern school enrollment or re-enrollment. Many of these families have not been able to send their children to the online school set up by the government.

Access to education, made compulsory in 2016 by President Erdogan, is still out of reach for nearly one in two children. “About 400,000 children, more than half of young refugees do not go to school. Some have never set foot there,” said Iren Wall, an American who works with refugees in the town of Sanliurfa, in the south. eastern Turkey.

Convinced that the only chance for integration for these Syrian children is through education, Wall and his team of teachers strive to offer the 2,600 enrolled students a three-month rehabilitation period and refresher sessions. . In one of the rooms of what looks like a small community school, educators teach Syrian, Kurdish and Iranian children to regain their self-esteem, appetite for learning and the basics of the Turkish language.

The Turkish government gradually understood that the refugees would not return home

To encourage families to send their children to school rather than to work, the EU is funding a large humanitarian program deployed by UNICEF. It gives these households an income of 15 Turkish liras per week per child if they attend school regularly. More than 700,000 children remain covered by this program until the beginning of 2022.

Those who returned to school progressed at lightning speed. The youngest speak Turkish and some even forget Arabic. “The Turkish government gradually realized that the refugees would not return home,” said a European official.

In some cities, such as Gaziantep, refugees now represent up to 30% of the population. In Kilis, near the border, their number exceeded that of Turkish natives. Yet it is not the new arrivals from Syria that are driving the statistics up, but a high birth rate. Every year 100,000 children are born into these refugee families.

Despite their eagerness to reach Europe or even Australia, these kinds of statistics increasingly make it clear that the future of Syrian refugees lies in Turkey, however difficult their slow integration may be.

See more Global Affairs here