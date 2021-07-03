Punjab Assembly fails to follow law and rules to pass private university bills – Pakistan





LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly seems to have made it a regular practice of introducing private bills for the establishment of private universities, bypassing the rules and regulations and procedure of the Department of Higher Education.

In March, the House passed private member’s bills and made them law to create three private universities, and in June, introduced similar bills to create two more. However, the latter were put on hold on the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This illegal practice, apparently initiated by the PML-Q, has offended the HED and the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) as the chairman of the accreditation committee resigned from his post, while the minister of Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfaraz threatened to resign. sources told Dawn.

According to the Procedure for the creation of a new university or a private sector establishment 2006, any sponsoring organization can apply for the charter of a university by submitting an application to the HED or to the PHEC with a project of Rs100,000.

The service examines the request, sends the file to the approval committee and submits a report to the commission after physical verification of the site. The PHEC returns the file to the ministry with its recommendations which sends it to the chief minister for authorization of submission to a cabinet committee. The committee then sends the case to the legal department for verification, which forwards it to the HED.

Practice initiated by PML-Q; the minister threatens to resign for being bypassed

The HED sends the file to the cabinet for approval in order to present the bill to the assembly. The assembly then refers it to the Standing Committee on Higher Education which submits a report on whether or not to submit the bill to the House for vote or not.

By law, any legislator can submit a private member’s bill bypassing the above-mentioned procedures, but even then the assembly must refer it to the relevant standing committee. The committee receives its advice from the departments of higher education and law.

Rule 34 of the Rules of Conduct of the Punjab Government, 2011 outlines the procedure for submitting private members’ bills, including seeking an opinion from the legal department and even intervening by cabinet to oppose or support the bill in the assembly. Such a bill is only introduced when the government has been informed in advance, whereas in the case of the three bills in question the Treasury was amazed to find them on the agenda of deputies’ day.

However, all of these processes were bypassed and violated by the PML-Q AMPs who submitted the bills of the private universities allegedly in favor of the owners of these institutes.

Last year, sources said, differences emerged between the Speaker of the Punjabi Assembly, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and Higher Education Minister Sarfaraz over the passage of a draft law. parliamentary initiative granting a charter to Green International University.

The private university was owned by a media house whose owner allegedly requested a favor from the speaker because the institute wanted to bypass HED formalities, including acquiring land in his name. The department and its accreditation committee had not even inspected the institute or fulfilled other conditions for the granting of the charter.

The minister and speaker then resolved their differences when Mr. Sarfaraz raised his concerns with Mr. Elahi, saying there was a need to meet the legal requirements, if not the practice of granting charters through Private members’ bills would open the door to such unrecognized institutes.

But, on March 9 of this year, the Punjab Assembly passed three private bills giving the charter to as many educational establishments. These included the Higher College, Lahore (Amendment) Act 2021 (filed by Khadija Umer of PML-Q), Bahawalpur Metropolitan University Act 2021 (filed by Muhammad Afzal of PML-Q) and the University of Chenab Act 2021 (filed by Sabrina Javed of the ruling PTI).

These bills were tabled and adopted the same day without being referred to the Standing Committee on Higher Education. Consequently, the department concerned was not given the opportunity to verify whether the preconditions were met for granting the charter.

Later, following concerns raised by the Minister of Higher Education at a cabinet meeting, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat told the House in a subsequent session that before the enactment of the three laws on universities, their sponsors had to ensure the possession of documents relating to land ownership in the name of the parent body.

Despite the legality of the tabling of the three challenged bills, this practice was repeated during the June 22 session of the assembly where the Qarshi University (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Institute of Management and Applied Sciences Khanewal Bill 2021 and The Aspire University The Lahore 2021 bill was submitted by private members Sajid Ahmed Khan, Mian Shafi Muhammad and Khadija Umer, all from PML-Q.

The sources claimed that Minister Sarfaraz then reported the matter to Prime Minister Khan, who ordered the Minister of Law to stop the bills.

On the intervention of the PMs, the invoices were sent for evaluation to a special committee. However, they should have been sent to the relevant standing committee.

The sources claimed the minister was quite troubled by interference in his department and passing bills for new universities without meeting legal requirements. If the interference in the [higher education department] did not stop, the minister could resign from his post, the source said.

Quoting the minister, he said most of these private universities, including those whose acts had been passed, only existed on paper and did not even have campuses. Some of them had even started admitting students, which would cause another problem if these institutes were even built.

Students will have degrees but no skills because these private universities will not be accredited or recognized by the Higher Education Commission, he said.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

