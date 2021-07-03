The great, glorious and correct Feast!

the official English translation Xi Jinping’s July 1 speech marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China deserves careful reading for its guidance on the future. At about 5,200 words, the speech took Xi an hour. Considering the importance attributed to the centenary of the CCP, it is intended to be a substantial expression of China’s place in the world, the place of parties in China, and Xis’s place in the party. Here are my top 10 takeaways.

The Party has its roots in the people

Performing speech using an online text analyzer shows that the word Party is used 84 times and people are used 73 times, most often together:

As we fight to establish and consolidate our leadership over the country, we are in fact fighting to gain and maintain the support of the people. The Party has always represented the fundamental interests of all Chinese people; he stands by their side through thick and thin and shares a common destiny with them.

This continues a long-standing propaganda line to amalgamate the party, the country and the people, which means that opposition to the CCP will inevitably hurt the feelings of 1.4 billion souls. In a speech filled with lies, perhaps the biggest pig is that:

The Party has no particular interests in itself, it has never represented an individual interest group, a power group or a privileged stratum.

Staggering!

China moves forward with unstoppable momentum towards rejuvenation

Rejuvenation is mentioned 26 times. Xi’s signing goal is the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and in particular the rejuvenation of the humiliation of foreign imperialists, whose intimidation has meant that China has been gradually reduced to a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society. and suffered more devastation than ever.

While the Chinese Communist Party has achieved extraordinary historical achievements on behalf of the people, rejuvenation has yet to be achieved. What exactly would a rejuvenated China look like? Xi doesn’t say so. It is the journey towards this goal that focuses the party and the leadership of the Xis is essential to the task. The fight, another leitmotif of Xi, is mentioned 13 times. It is a mobilizing call, mobilizing the population to seek rejuvenation. In this way, the party justifies its place and actions and outlines what the people need to do by taking well-coordinated action to make our people prosperous, our nation strong and our country beautiful.

Without the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China

Some Australian prime ministers and university vice chancellors may hold on to the hope that one day China will pluralize, liberalize, and become more like Singapore. They should read this speech. Xi argues not only for iron control of the CCP, but for an even more centralized version of the party government:

We must maintain the central position of the General Secretary in the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and to maintain the authority of the Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership.

Xi stresses that the best way forward for China is through stronger central control of the Chinese military, business and people at home and abroad. With the political strengthening of the Party as the overriding principle, we must continue to push forward the great new project of building the Party into the new era.

Marxism works

We must continue to adapt the basic principles of Marxism to the specific realities of China and its beautiful traditional culture. We will use Marxism to observe, understand and orient the trends of our time, and will continue to develop contemporary Chinese and 21st century Marxism.

Xi is an instinctively Leninist and an adopted Marxist. We underestimate the role of both ideologies in shaping Xis’ behavior and in equipping the CCP with a powerful instrument of indoctrination control. There are many instances in the speech where Xi asks his audience to uphold the basic tenets of Marxism, socialism, Mao Zedong’s thought, and other party doctrines. Xi referred the Chinese people to their ideological books. We can dismiss this from our point of view, but the ideological roots of parties structure intellectual approaches in everything from military strategy to economic planning and are a powerful instrument of social control.

The Party has come to recognize the irrefutable truth that it must command the cannon

Along the way ahead, we must fully implement the Parties’ reflection on strengthening the army in the new era as well as our military strategy for the new era, maintaining the absolute leadership of the Parties over the armed forces of the people. and follow the Chinese path to military development. .

Xi points out that the People’s Liberation Army is the party army and says: We will take comprehensive measures to strengthen the political loyalty of the armed forces. Don’t underestimate how deeply this party instinct penetrates the life of the PLA. A recent World time report noted a worrying level of mental health issues, including anxiety, phobic anxiety and paranoid thoughts among PLA Navy submariners. The solution?

The PLA has not only organized medical professionals to take care of the mental health of soldiers, but also to take care of the mental health of soldiers during daily political work, which is a benefit of the Chinese system.

One wonders if this level of brainwashing will help produce the world-class army Xi wants.

on a collision course with a large steel wall

The official English translation of Xis’ speech says:

We will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone attempting to do so would find themselves on a collision course with a large wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese.

Xi may have resorted to even more fruity language. Media reports make him say:

The Chinese people will absolutely not allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or enslave us and anyone who tries to do so will face broken heads and bloodshed in front of the 1.4 Great Iron Wall. billion Chinese.

Either way, it’s a remarkable statement, a statement more generally expected from North Korean leaders than from leaders of the world’s second largest economy. Australians may think that a large steel wall will surely need a large amount of iron ore.

The Party has always placed the united front in a position of importance

Few Australians had heard of the United Front Work Department until a few years ago. We now understand the role it plays globally in the CCP’s open and covert influence campaigns. This is a disturbing element of Xis’ speech:

The patriotic united front is an important means for the Party to unite all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, both at home and abroad, behind the goal of national rejuvenation.

After that:

We must strengthen the theoretical and political guidance, achieve a broad consensus, bring together the brightest minds, and broaden the common ground and convergence of interests, so that all Chinese at home and abroad can focus their ingenuity and energy on the same goal. and come together as a mighty force to achieve national rejuvenation.

In the eyes of the party, there are only overseas Chinese, not citizens of other countries who are ethnically Chinese.

It takes a good blacksmith to make good steel

Xi emphasizes that the CCP must constantly reform itself to be an effective leader.

We must tighten up the Party organizational system, remain determined to improve Party conduct, maintain integrity and fight corruption, and eliminate any element that would harm the advanced nature and purity of the Party and any viruses. which would erode his health.

Decoded, this means Xi will continue with the purges of the party, PLA, and the security apparatus to strengthen his own control and prevent the consolidation of any alternative energy sources. This is also the only use of the word virus in speech. So much for the party’s principle of defending the truth.

We will ensure social stability in Hong Kong

The saddest paragraph of the speech is this:

We will remain true to the letter and spirit of the One Country, Two Systems principle, whereby the people of Hong Kong rule Hong Kong and the people of Macao rule Macau, both with a high degree of autonomy. We will ensure that the central government exercises its overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong and Macao, and implement the legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for the two special administrative regions to protect national security.

Could other lies be grouped into two sentences?

We must take resolute action to completely defeat any attempt at Taiwan independence

On Taiwan, Xis’ language is a little less alarmist than we have seen recently by at least saying that his goal is to advance peaceful national reunification, but it is four out of 5,000 words whose broader effect is to promote a more nationalist and belligerent party. – the intention to move forward with unstoppable momentum.

Then there is this in Taiwan:

All of us, compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must unite and move forward in unison. We must take resolute steps to completely defeat any attempt at Taiwan independence and work together to create a bright future for national renewal. No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This underscores the sense of urgency that Xi has brought to the Taiwan issue, as well as a call to Beijing supporters in Taiwan for unison to be needed to move forward on the issue.

Then there is the Tiananmen Square Speech Theater: the goose-step soldiers marching with fixed bayonets, the smiling and colorful crowds again resembling North Korean dance troupes clapping in unison, the air parades of jets, the politburo lined up in parade – staying in the pecking order, Xi in his Mao costume and closed fists. Long live our great, glorious and correct Feast! he is crying.

Xi says, “Through the mirror of history, we can find where we are now and anticipate the future.

Australia has never had a greater need for foresight for the future.