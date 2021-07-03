Safety briefing





Much of the information released on the closed-door briefing senior military officials gave lawmakers on Thursday appears to match recent public statements by senior officials, including the prime minister. The briefing focused on Afghanistan, where the withdrawal of the United States and NATO coincides with territorial gains for the Taliban. The consensus is that the meeting agreed that Pakistan would speak with whoever is in power in Kabul in the interest of regional peace and not interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

Other key topics included border security – 90% of the Afghan border has apparently been closed – and the internal and external security situation in relation to the changing geopolitical and strategic environment, especially in the region. of Kashmir. Later, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reportedly reiterated the government’s position that the United States would not be allowed to use air or military bases in Pakistan.

Arguably, however, the bigger story was why Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to skip the meeting and attend the Kissan conference. As important as agriculture is, we somehow believe that being present with the leaders of the opposition to show that elected officials are united on security issues would have sent a much more important and necessary message to friends. and to enemies. It would also have been welcomed by the citizens, who are bitterly divided according to the parties.

If the opposition went ahead with “plans” to withdraw in Imran’s presence, as some reports claimed, it would only have benefited the PTI government. National security should be above political quarrels. The approaches may differ, but the larger goal – citizen and state security – is always the same. A walkout would have made the opposition believe that it was not their priority. Instead, Imran gave PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari the opportunity to call him out for his absence and even take credit for being the reason for the meeting.

It also doesn’t help that reports suggest that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser told the meeting that Imran’s decision not to attend was taken at the last minute as several journalists famous had already announced a day earlier that he would jump it.

Posted in The Express Tribune on July 3, 2021.

