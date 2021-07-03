Narendra Modi’s government must focus on Indians first

In the recent G-7 outreach program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a One Earth, One Health approach to tackle the coronavirus pandemic on a global scale. The main reason behind this motto was to convince advanced economies to lift patent and trade restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines. Modi urged world leaders for transparency, joint work and solidarity to prevent such future pandemics.

The G-7 summit was titled Building for Stronger Health, where our Prime Minister highlighted the joint work of Indian society where all levels of government are in sync to fight the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called on advanced economies to support India and South Africa’s joint proposal to remove patents on Covid-related technologies. The Indian government has used open source digital tools for vaccine management and contact tracing; this shows the Indian willingness to share its data and expertise. Throughout the speech, the Prime Minister called on the G7 economies to do the same because they have mature technologies than the developing world.

The only problem with this One Earth, One Health motto is that the central government was initially unwilling to distribute Covid vaccines at an equal price in India. After much drama and moral persuasion from the Supreme Court, India has finally agreed to procure 75% COVID-19 vaccine. At first the Indian government asked state governments to sign contracts with foreign companies / countries to procure vaccines. No sane foreign company would sign a deal with the state government when it already has a strong central government. India is also infamous for violating the sanctity of contracts when those in power change.

The NAM non-aligned movement recently met at a virtual summit on United Against Covid 19. NAM is a group of 120 developing countries, which are not inclined to any bloc. The group, created by five world leaders including India, believes in multilateralism, self-determination and opposes economic inequality. After removing Section 370, India was criticized at NAM for violating human rights, using sedition laws and failing to protect minorities, after which India declined its presence in the group. . Indian presence and solidarity with NAM are essential as India is also a developing nation state, and its interests will be better served there.

The G7 and the G20 which is a group of advanced economies which are mostly Western countries which do not represent the whole world. As history shows, these groups only act when problems begin to affect them. The best example is the inclusion of Pakistan in the FATF list, after 11/26 when India asked the United States to include Pakistan in the FATF list, they rejected the request saying that ‘it was an internal problem in India. After September 11, not even a second was wasted before Pakistan was drafted into the FATF!

Apart from that, the United Nations Security Council will meet in July and August in New York, under the chairmanship of India and France. India, with the blessing of France and other G4 countries, will bring forward the motion to grant India a permanent seat on the council. The UNSC has no representation in the P5 of African countries, Middle Eastern countries, South American countries and Asian countries except Russia. To be fair, the P5 doesn’t even represent every continent in the world. Lack of representation leads to lack of vision, which is detrimental to Indian interest.

Why is India following the Western world? How has Western ideology affected the world?

Inclusion in the G7 is a status symbol, which is dangerous for Indian interests. The Western world is famous for its ideology of capitalism or free market, where the market acts as guarantor and manager of the economy. This free market doctrine is part of the neoliberal doctrine that has bought most of the perils of the world. This free market doctrine believes in the trickle down effect, where sooner or later economic prosperity will reach the bottom of society. This trickle-down effect never manifested itself in reality; to top it off, it has increased economic disparities around the world. Antitrust laws passed against Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon have proven that capitalism has concentrated wealth in a few hands and increased deprivation at the bottom of the ladder. All of these companies are American; once the US government was convinced that these conglomerates would overthrow them in the future, they began to tackle the problem.

In the 1970s, capital produced minimal returns for advanced economies. To address this concern of failing money, they introduced the Washington Consensus. The Washington Consensus is nothing but a lambskin lion. In the name of reconstruction and redevelopment, Western economies have lent money through the IMF and the World Bank to developing countries with terms and conditions. These terms and conditions have forced developing countries to open their markets (removal of trade barriers, import duties) to developed economies in the name of fair trade. When developed and developing economies are made to run in the same race, developing economies lose. This race is not even fair, an infant is supported until he is able to stand on his own two feet and is not left on his own.

Redevelopment programs should ideally help emerging economies build capacity, transfer technology and wisdom. But instead, they were used as an investment so that their defaulted money could get more returns. This has resulted in a series of privatizations and exploitation of the working class, where it is seen only as machines, a lack of social security, a lack of a basic income and growing anxiety. The mechanism led to a series of economic crises around the world such as the 2008 financial crisis, the 1980 Latin American economic crisis, the Southeast Asian crisis and the 1999 Argentina economic crisis. The pandemic has once again demonstrated to the world that a shift from a neo-liberal model of economics is the need of the hour. If the world is to come out of stagflation, it must increase spending on non-essential items, which have declined dramatically.

Where is India going wrong and what should it do?

The Modi government is infamous for helping the rich get richer, thereby increasing income inequality. The pandemic has demonstrated in the Indian scenario that investment in health infrastructure, education, access to public health, access to free education, housing and employment is much more necessary than corporate profit. India is not only its geographic border, but it is also its people who are suffering. In the recent Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the privatization of as many public sector units as possible. Its rationale behind privatizing PSUs is that they don’t generate enough returns, the government doesn’t have to be in business. If the PSUs are ceded to the private sector, there is no doubt that the balance sheet outlook for these PSUs will improve.

But there is no guarantee that these privatized PSUs will work for the welfare of the people. Divestment, sale of domestic assets, sale of LIC stakes and so on will generate an artificial bubble of economic growth. Once this bubble bursts India will be left with nothing but inflation, poverty, unemployment, disease and death. The collection of gross tax revenue was similar to pre-pandemic levels, as the reduced share of corporate income tax was replaced by excise duties. In simpler terms, this means that the burden of filling the government’s treasury has been shifted from big business to common man by raising the price of oil.

The Indian government must focus on its citizens and advance their interests rather than follow the movement of the western world. Foreign diplomacy is necessary, but not at the cost of citizens.

