Absolutely not – Journal – DAWN.COM





PAKISTAN has lost 83,000 lives and the war on terror has cost the country nearly $ 126 billion, according to a statement made earlier this year by DG ISPR, Major General Iftikhar Babar. It is therefore astonishing that Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a shaheed during his speech to parliament in 2020.

Recently, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was interviewed by Afghan journalist Lotfullah Najafizada for Tolo News and the point was again raised in support of the repeatedly repeated Afghan claim that Pakistan tacitly supports the Afghan Taliban. Mr Qureshi responded by saying that the prime minister’s statement was taken out of context and publicized by segments of the media. The skilled Afghan journalist then asked him to clarify whether OBL was a terrorist or a martyr. Mr. Qureshi, after an extraordinarily long pause, couldn’t clarify and said, I’ll let it go.

What has Pakistan lost for lack of a coherent policy towards the Taliban?

Pakistan has repeatedly complained that the world community does not appreciate its sacrifices in the war on terrorism. But if the Foreign Minister, after losing so many citizens, still does not know whether OBL is a martyr or a terrorist, why can Pakistan complain to the world about its lack of sympathy?

Editorial: FM Qureshi’s refusal to label Osama bin Laden a terrorist puzzles and defies logic

Although Minister Fawad Chaudhry belatedly tried to redeem himself by saying that it was a slip of the Prime Minister, the damage was already done. His fanciful explanation may satisfy the PTI base of support but will not convince those responsible for the FATF gray lists. A slip must be rectified by the person whose tongue has slipped, especially when he happens to be prime minister and his foreign minister is also confused.

In a recent Washington Post opinion piece, Mr. Imran Khan wrote that Pakistan is ready to be a partner in Afghanistan with the United States, and both countries have the same interest in the long-suffering country. But is that an accurate statement if he thinks OBL is a martyr and Americans see him as an evil terrorist?

Prime Minister Khan is adamant that Pakistan will not provide the United States with any base or assistance in counterterrorism operations.

Absolutely not! he told Jonathan Swan in an interview with Axios. But is the US-Pakistan relationship at that level of trust where such an arrangement would even be considered?

Read: Pakistan will absolutely not allow US bases for action in Afghanistan (PM Imran)

Let us not forget that according to the memoirs of Barack Obama, Pakistan was not informed of the Abbottabad raid to kill OBL. And although Obama wrote that then Vice President Joe Biden was against the raid violating Pakistani sovereignty, President Biden has yet to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan five months after the start of his campaign. presidency despite the Americas’ intention to withdraw all troops from neighboring Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Given this confidence deficit, would it even make sense for the Americans to ask Pakistan for bases?

Historically, Americans are used to working with the Pakistani military. It was Marshal Ayub Khan who first provided the Americans with a base at Badaber, near Peshawar, in 1959, which served as their listening post against the Soviets.

During General Zias’s time, there was active cooperation between Pakistani and US intelligence agencies to set up jihad training centers and recruit and install mujahedin in our region to fight the Soviets. Once the Americans achieved their goals of Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, they abruptly left Pakistan to face the messy consequences.

As Pakistanis, we should ask ourselves what goal Pakistan achieved by setting up these mujahedin to fight the Soviets, other than the prolongation of the military dictatorship of Gen Zias which had previously been snubbed by the Carter administration but which has been adopted wholeheartedly by Ronald Reagan in the fight against the Soviets?

Under General Pervez Musharraf, once again a military dictator previously snubbed by Democratic President Clinton, was courted by Republican President George Bush even as he was given the ultimatum to be with or against the United States in the war on terrorism.

Musharraf also provided bases and used military collaboration with the United States to extend his own rule. Each time, the decision to lay down bases or to collaborate widely with American military ambitions was taken by a military dictator and had no democratic sanction in Pakistan.

The overriding question today is not whether Pakistan should give American bases, because that is unlikely. The question is: what has Pakistan lost without a coherent policy vis-à-vis the Taliban? Schoolchildren have died, bazaars have exploded, soldiers have perished and financial constraints have increased. Was this strategic depth worth it?

Foreign Minister Qureshi suggested in his interview that the global approach to the Taliban should change. But Pakistan’s approach has done little to help. Perhaps it is time for a better and clearer policy.

The writer is a lawyer who lives in London.

Twitter: @ayeshaijazkhan

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1632900/absolutely-not The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

