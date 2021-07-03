Boris Johnson must turn rhetoric into action to tackle climate and natural crises, senior scientist says

Boris Johnson must quickly turn rhetoric into action if he is to be successful in leading the world in tackling climate and natural crises, a prominent British scientist has warned.

Professor Sir Robert Watson, former senior science adviser to the UK government and the White House, said Britain is leading the way in setting targets to deal with the two crises, but these must be followed by policies credible if they are to have any meaning.

He pointed to a recent assessment by the government’s own advisers which warned that the UK is currently not on track to meet its key target of cutting emissions by 78 percent from 1990 levels of by 2035. And he added that there was not enough progress on laying plans on how the country will protect its natural landscapes after leaving the EU.

All the rhetoric is correct, but I think the real challenge for the UK government is to turn those ambitious words into action, he said. The independent.

Until this year, the government’s goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030. Today, it is 78% by 2035.

As the Climate Change Committee said, the targets are perfect for climate change, but the government has not put in place the policies to achieve even the [older] 60 percent target.

The UK government needs to put on paper exactly what actions will be taken to meet climate goals and what they will do for biodiversity.





UK government needs to put on paper exactly what actions will be taken to meet climate goals and what they will do for biodiversity Professor Sir Robert Watson

It is essential that these actions be defined before Cop26, a major global climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November, he added.

The UK-led talks are widely seen as the last major opportunity to put the world on track to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, the ambitious target set by countries as part of the historic Paris Agreement in 2015.

There is a real responsibility of the UK government, and other governments in Europe, to show how this can be done, he said.

The UK government needs to show developing countries and other industrialized countries that these are the steps that were being taken, and that were confident that they will lead to strong economic growth and be good for things like food security, safety and security. water and human health.

UK must turn ambitious words into action to tackle burgeoning environmental crises around the world, says Professor Sir Robert Watson (Getty Images)

He added that the government must also do more to ensure that efforts to stem the loss of nature are included in plans to tackle the climate crisis.

In February, Sir Robert led a major UN report which argued that the world must make peace with nature if it is to successfully address the triple emergency posed by the climate crisis, loss of biodiversity and pollution.

This was followed in June by the release of the UN authorities’ first joint report on climate change and nature loss, which warned that neither of the two crises would be resolved unless they were addressed. together.

You can’t watch one crisis without looking at the other, he said.

[For example], some of the technological solutions like solar and wind power are great for tackling climate change, but you have to be careful that both are done in a way where there are no unintended consequences for biodiversity. .

He added that he was part of a small group of experts tasked with briefing the prime minister on the importance of tackling both climate and natural crises ahead of last month’s G7 summit.

Boris was also involved and interested in climate change and biodiversity loss and he was genuinely interested in how the two issues interact and what he could to influence countries at Cop26, he said.

So I would say Boris and his cabinet’s vision is good, but what I want to see are actions for both climate change and biodiversity loss that can meet these aspirations.

A government spokesperson said: Over the past three decades, the UK has experienced the fastest emissions decline of any G7 country, continues to break records by supplying the country with renewable energy and has set itself some of the most ambitious emission reduction targets in the world.

We have made tangible progress this year alone, we have defined the world’s first strategy to decarbonize heavy industry, we have reached a landmark agreement for the transition of the North Sea oil and gas sector, we are investing millions of pounds in it. clean energy and reduce emissions from buildings and transport, and push forward actions to protect nature and improve biodiversity, including our historic new legally binding species target for 2030.

The spokesperson added that the government will define its comprehensive strategy to achieve net zero emissions … by the end of this year.