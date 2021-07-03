PM Modi banner, lotus bags: BJP guidelines for maximum publicity of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

In all of the BJP-led states, the party has called for banners of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister to be installed in every ration shop. Special bags with the lotus symbol were also designed to distribute the rations.
PMGKAY aims to give five kilograms of wheat or rice and one kilogram of dal to each family holding a ration card. (File photo)
The BJP has decided to strongly promote the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) program which was launched in March last year to provide rations during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The flagship social protection program of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PMGKAY aims to give five kilograms of wheat or rice and one kilogram of dal to each family holding a ration card.
In all of the BJP-led states, the party has called for banners of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister to be installed in every ration shop. Special bags with the lotus symbol were also designed to distribute the rations.
A similar instruction to use lotus symbol bags has also been given to party state units where the BJP is not in power.
According to sources, special emphasis was placed on advertising Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’s program on social media.
The central leadership of the BJP has also called on party members to adhere to existing Covid protocols while promoting the food welfare program.
Meanwhile, Cabinet approved a proposal to expand PMGKAY to provide a free ration to more than 80 million people, mostly poor, for an additional five months until the end of November.
PMGKAY was reintroduced for two months until June of this year in order to minimize the economic hardship faced by poor PDS (public distribution system) beneficiaries during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Union Cabinet approved the allocation of additional food grains under PMGKAY (Phase IV) for another five-month period, that is, from July to November 2021, according to an official statement.
Providing free grain will improve the hardships faced by the poor due to the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
