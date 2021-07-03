A milestone in China and a reversal in the Tigray war in Ethiopia

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our weekly subscriber-only wrap-up newsletter, which uses relevant WPR coverage to provide background and context for the main articles of the week. Subscribe to receive it by email Every Saturday. If you have already subscribed, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly in your inbox.

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday, with the kind of pomp and ceremony we expect from Beijing on such occasions. The anniversary was an opportunity for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to praise the party’s achievements, including lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty and putting the country on the path to prosperity, while boosting its message about China’s ambitions on the world stage. .

“The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us,” Xi told crowd of 70,000 gathered in Tiananmen Square. “Whoever harbors the illusions of doing this will break his head and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese.”

The centennial speech and celebration come at a time when China’s emergence as a world power has taken on increased significance. Forty years after China’s initial economic reforms and opening up to the world, and 20 years after its integration into the liberal world trade regime, Beijing has avoided the self-imposed inhibitions that guided its conduct and foreign policy under predecessors. of Xi. No longer content to hide its forces and bide its time, as the famous Deng Xiaoping advised, China has become more vocal in articulating its interests and more assertive in its promotion and defense. And under Xi, this new-found daring begins and ends with the CCP, which has reaffirmed its control over all aspects of Chinese society.

This daring in turn triggered a backlash among governments and public opinion around the world, with a hardening of attitudes and policies in the United States and, increasingly, in Europe. Whether China, already the world’s second-largest economy, seeks to replace the United States as the dominant power in the current international order, or to replace that order with one of its own, remains uncertain and perhaps be unknowable.

What is clear is that the strategic competition between China and the United States is a power struggle that includes ideological overtones, given their radically different political systems. These differences were highlighted this week in Beijing.

Here are some recent WPR articles that will help put the CCP’s centenary and Xi’s reign in context:

This week’s in-depth article by Rana Mitter explains why the coming decade will be crucial for China, filled with potential pitfalls that will require flexibility to overcome.

Last week, WPR’s Elliot Waldman spoke with Peter Martin on the Trend Lines podcast about the history of the Chinese diplomatic corps, as detailed in Martin’s recent book, “Chinese Civil Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy. “(The audio recording and an excerpt from the transcript are available at the link.)

In April, I wrote a column about the dangers to the United States of group thinking in the context of the emerging hawkish consensus on China in Washington.

In May, Elliot reminded us of the role China played in the emergence of this hawkish consensus, especially with regard to the CCP becoming “more repressive at home, more assertive internationally and less respectful of rules and norms. global ”.

And in September, I interviewed Kevin Rudd, the former Australian prime minister and well-respected China observer, about Xi’s reign and the implications of an “infinitely more assertive China.” (You can find the audio recording and a full transcript at the link.)

Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, Federal forces suffered a major setback in the Tigray War this week. After months presenting the war as essentially over, the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was forced to withdraw its army from the provincial capital, Mekelle, in the face of a concerted counterattack by the regrouped Tigray Defense Forces. The rebels would now control the entire province, while Abiy insists the unilateral ceasefire the federal government has declared is not an admission of defeat.

WPR has comprehensively covered the conflict and the political tensions that led to it in recent years. Here are some more recent articles that provide an overview of this week’s developments:

Highlights of this week

Iraq is due to go to the polls in October to vote in the legislative elections. Historically, the country’s elections have been inconclusive, with government formation dependent on a process of intra-elite negotiations that results in a fragile coalition and a weak prime minister. But as Sajad Jiyad wrote in a briefing Monday, the prime minister is also the only political figure “who could possibly change the status quo and force the country on a new path”:

Doing so will require a big deal with all of Iraq’s main external partners, responding to the concerns of each side in return for concessions that serve Iraqi interests. Such a deal will require negotiating with strong partners who are already in a more advantageous position. The next Iraqi prime minister should be prepared for such an endeavor, as it will be one of the last opportunities to pull the country out of its current state of economic decline, insecurity and social unrest.

And in her weekly Friday column, Candace Rondeaux examined the implications of the new Congressional Select Committee to investigate the Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of former President Donald Trump tried to disrupt certification. presidential election of 2020. In addition to stressing the importance of examining the role played by social media platforms in the implementation of the disinformation and disinformation campaigns that led to the capture of the Capitol, Candace has underlined the impact that the committee’s findings could have on U.S. domestic policy and international relations:

The committee’s work is sure to make many election headlines. And with a slim Democratic majority in both the Senate and House, the way the inquiry colors the results of the midterm elections will in turn have real consequences for the final two years of Biden’s presidential term, with implications for friends and enemies of the United States abroad for years to come. London, Paris, Berlin, and other G-7 and G-20 partners, if you’re listening: you might want to follow the committee’s work closely. Things could get chaotic.

What’s on the tap

And coming next week we have:

A briefing by Thomas de Waal on how Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan managed to survive the snap elections last month, and what his victory means for the fragile truce in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

A briefing by Simeon Tegel on Bolivia’s troubling politicization of its justice system to settle political scores for its post-election crisis in 2019.

A briefing from Evan Laksmana on the strategic shortcomings of Indonesia’s recent military spending spree.

And an in-depth article by Judith Verweijen and Robert Flummerfelt on why focusing on the connection with ISIS in eastern Congo will only exacerbate the region’s multi-layered violence.