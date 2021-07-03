Eight young people from Rajasthan stuck in Saudi Arabia, beg PM Modi to save them

About eight young people from the Churu and Sikar districts of Rajasthan have been stranded in Saudi Arabia for two years after an officer promised them decent jobs in the country. Altaf of district number 33 and Suleman of district number 37 of the city of Churu pleaded, in a viral video, for their return to India. The men said they were fired from their jobs about a year ago and had struggled to eat regularly for the past six months.

In the viral video, Altaf and Suleman said that an agent in Khandela town in Sikar district took Rs 1.15 lakh each from them and they were sent to Jeddah city in Saudi Arabia. to work in a company. However, their employer paid two halves of the salary what other employees at their level received. Moreover, they did not even have the status of employees. The duo added that when their families protested the injustice, Altaf and Suleman were sacked by the company last year. Altaf and Suleman were also evicted from apartments provided by the company.

Recounting their ordeal, the natives of Churu further stated that they had been accommodated by an owner of an eight-story building on condition that the residential complex was cleaned. However, Altaf and Suleman were also evicted from this house by the owner almost five months ago. They claimed their former employer told the owner not to host them. Since then, they have struggled to make ends meet.

Altaf and Suleman urged the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and local rulers in Rajasthan to help them. The duo also pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate their return to India. However, despite their pleadings, no action by the Indian government has yet been taken.

