Politics
Eight young people from Rajasthan stuck in Saudi Arabia, beg PM Modi to save them
About eight young people from the Churu and Sikar districts of Rajasthan have been stranded in Saudi Arabia for two years after an officer promised them decent jobs in the country. Altaf of district number 33 and Suleman of district number 37 of the city of Churu pleaded, in a viral video, for their return to India. The men said they were fired from their jobs about a year ago and had struggled to eat regularly for the past six months.
In the viral video, Altaf and Suleman said that an agent in Khandela town in Sikar district took Rs 1.15 lakh each from them and they were sent to Jeddah city in Saudi Arabia. to work in a company. However, their employer paid two halves of the salary what other employees at their level received. Moreover, they did not even have the status of employees. The duo added that when their families protested the injustice, Altaf and Suleman were sacked by the company last year. Altaf and Suleman were also evicted from apartments provided by the company.
Recounting their ordeal, the natives of Churu further stated that they had been accommodated by an owner of an eight-story building on condition that the residential complex was cleaned. However, Altaf and Suleman were also evicted from this house by the owner almost five months ago. They claimed their former employer told the owner not to host them. Since then, they have struggled to make ends meet.
Altaf and Suleman urged the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and local rulers in Rajasthan to help them. The duo also pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate their return to India. However, despite their pleadings, no action by the Indian government has yet been taken.
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/eight-rajasthan-youth-stuck-in-saudi-arabia-plead-pm-modi-to-rescue-3921743.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]