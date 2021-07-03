Emergency decision of the PPKM on the recommendation of experts

Jakarta, IDN Times – Fadjroel Rachman, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s special staff member for communications, said Jokowi’s political decision to impose an Emergency Restriction on Community Activities (PPKM) was based on expert recommendations, local governments and community aspirations for mutual security.
“The PPKM emergency policy is the brake lever to save the people of Indonesia from the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo’s emergency PPKM policy decision is based on recommendations from experts, governments local and people’s aspirations, “the presidential spokesman said in a statement on Saturday (3/3. / 7/2021).
The emergency PPKM takes effect today Saturday July 3, 2021 until Tuesday July 20, 2021, which will be implemented in Java and Bali on the basis of the instructions of the Minister of the Interior (Mendagri) Number 15 of 2021 regarding the PPKM Corona virus disease 2019 in Java and Bali on July 2, 2021.
1. Emergency PPKM follows the WHO evaluation criteria which are divided into 4 levels
Fadjroel said the implementation of the emergency PPKM, which took effect today, follows the benchmark assessment criteria World Health Organization (WHO) on the basis of transmission rate and response capacity indicators.
“WHO divides it into four levels, based on confirmed cases, hospitalizations, death rates and 3T (tests, tracing, dan treatment). Currently there are 74 regencies / towns on the islands of Java and Bali which are at level 3 and 48 regencies / towns are at level 4, “said Fadjroel.
2. As an acceleration of the vaccination program
Besides the implementation of health protocols, the emergency PPKM is also an effort to speed up the vaccination program. Fadjroel said Jokowi continued to push for priority areas such as the Red Zone to be vaccinated.
“President Joko Widodo continues to encourage priority districts / cities (red zones) to achieve the goal of immunizing 70% of the total population by August 2021,” Fadjroel said.
In addition, Fadjroel also said the government will mobilize all available resources to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“The Department of Health (Kemenkes) also continues to increase the capacity of hospitals, centralized isolation facilities, as well as the availability of drugs, medical devices and oxygen tanks,” he said. .
3. Call the public for calm
Following on from Jokowi, Fadjroel said Jokowi called on each individual to remain calm and alert by complying with applicable regulations, being disciplined in carrying out health protocols, and supporting the work of government officials and volunteers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“President Joko Widodo believes that the Indonesian people are capable of applying the discipline of health protocols both during the PPKM emergency and after it,” Fadjroel explained.
“It is time for all of us to protect each other, to love each other among Indonesians and human beings,” he continued.
