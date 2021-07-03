Boris Johnson live news: UK faces series of recurring Brexit protocol crises, ministers say





Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel hold joint press conference The UK faces a series of recurring crises over the Brexit protocol in Northern Ireland, cabinet ministers warned after the EU agreed to a three-month deadline for restrictions on the sale of sausages to across the Irish Sea. Brexit Minister David Frost, who negotiated the protocol, and Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis welcomed the extension, but warned the problem could repeat itself in the future. They said the EU was taking a theological approach frozen in time and risking damaging the Good Friday deal, adding: delay to another. It came hours after Boris Johnson claimed the wurst was over on the so-called sausage wars and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was optimistic about pragmatic solutions to trade problems. Follow the live updates below … Key points Show last update



1625304420 The complicated politics of English football shirts As the pride of national identity associated with Cool Britannia shattered,Tom victor explores why millennial football fans opt for vintage kits when it comes to supporting England at the Euro. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 10:27 AM 1625303499 Brandon Lewis is utterly desperate, says Tory MP Tory MP and former Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer called Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis completely desperate. Mr Mercer criticized Mr Lewis after the failure of the case against Private F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972. He told Times Radio that the prosecution attempt should never have gone this far, and added: I have no faith in the secretary of Northern Ireland. He’s completely desperate on this issue of inheritance. I think he promised solutions on this for a while, basically forced me out of government because we couldn’t keep our commitments to veterans. So, I have no faith in the actors who are currently operating in this space. Mr Mercer told the BBC he felt sorry for the families of the Bloody Sunday victims, but the reality is that we have to come to terms with some hard truths about this time in Northern Ireland. He claimed his stance on the issue – and his attempt to prevent veterans from being prosecuted – had been distorted by community leaders to stir up hatred. Justice, and what that justice looks like, is going to be very, very difficult to achieve now, he said. My point has always been that I don’t want the lives of veterans to be completely ruined and endlessly studied and exposed to trying to obtain a truth that I think is almost impossible to obtain now, 50 years later. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 10:11 AM 1625302790 UK needs transgender MP, says LGBT rights envoy Lord Herbert, the UK’s first special envoy for LGBT rights, has denounced the idea of ​​a crop war on trans issues and said ministries were wrong to withdraw from Stonewalls’ diversity program. He also says he wants to see a transgender MP. There are now many openly gay parliamentarians in all political parties, and I think parliament is now fairly representative, he told Times Radio. Where I think it would be great if we could make progress would be if we had a transgender MP, which they are doing in other parliaments around the world. It would really help change the debate in this country if we could have more trans people in leadership positions in our national life here. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 9:59 AM 1625301560 Conservative MP David Davis urged the government to take patient privacy more seriously after the Independents Shaun Lintern reported that NHS data was falsely shared with strangers, including a case where a person’s HIV status was disclosed. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 09:39 1625300596 Boris Johnson has now tweeted a video of himself shouting Come on England as he stood on a giant St Georges flag outside Downing Street. He said he had signed the flag – along with Geoff Hurst, Gareth Southgate and Peter Shilton – to support the football associations’ campaign to respect diversity across the country. Discrimination has no place in football and we want to ensure a fun and inclusive environment for everyone, he added. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 09:23 1625299740 Stop playing politics on climate change, says Greta Thunberg Professor Watson’s warning (see previous article) echoes comments by climate activist Greta Thunberg at a climate summit in Austria on Thursday. Ms Thunberg accused politicians of playing a role and pretending they were taking action while opening new coal mines and oil fields. She was going after those who were playing politics, playing with words and playing with our future, pretending to take responsibility, acting like saviors as you try to convince us that things are taken care of. Meanwhile, the gap between your rhetoric and reality keeps widening. And since the consciousness is so low, you almost get by, she added. And in a dig that could have had Boris Johnson in mind, the activist accused politicians of bragging about your ambitious climate commitments … and then of being surprised they weren’t even close to achieving those goals. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 9:09 AM 1625299339 PM must turn rhetoric into action to tackle climate change Boris Johnson must quickly move from rhetoric to action if he is to be successful in leading the world in the fight against climate and natural crises, a prominent British scientist has warned. Professor Sir Robert Watson, former senior science adviser to the UK government and the White House, said Britain is leading the way in setting targets to deal with both crises, but these must be followed by policies credible if they are to have any meaning. He pointed to a recent assessment by the government’s own advisers which warned that the UK is currently not on track to meet its key target of cutting emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035. Downing Street has said the government will set its overall strategy to achieve net zero emissions … by the end of this year. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 9:02 AM 1625298754 Hancock is responsible for Batley and Spen’s defeat, Tory MPs say Labor’s victory in the Batley and Spen by-elections has led angry Tory MPs to point fingers at Matt Hancock. Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling admitted that the resignation of health secretaries came from Batley and Spen. Voters had some issues after Mr Hancocks’ case came to light, she conceded. A Tory MP who has campaigned in the West Yorkshire constituency in recent weeks said: Without Hancock we would have won him. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 8:52 AM 1625298242 The government has announced its latest round of coronavirus funding, with $ 60 million going to museums, galleries and heritage sites across England. Recipients include the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), the Natural History Museum and the British Library, the Imperial War Museums, the Tate, the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Parks, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 8:44 AM 1625297965 Is it raining on the England Parade? Alas, thunderstorms and heavy rain could put a damper on fans hoping to enjoy a barbecue while watching Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 quarter-finals today. Peter StubleyJuly 3, 2021 8:39 AM

