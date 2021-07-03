“Lagaan” to “Dangal”: An Overview of the Professional Association of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao





Bollywood star Aamir Khan has separated from his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. The two released a statement on Saturday, confirming that they have decided to “formalize” their divorce, ending their 15-year marriage. They said, however, that they would continue to be associated with each other as co-parents of their son Azad Khan, born in 2011, almost seven years after they got married. Aamir and Kiran have produced several films under the Aamir Khan Productions banner, which established them as an important part of Bollywood. Here is an overview of their professional career

The beginnings

Kiran was assistant director on the sets of Aamir Lagaan’s magnum opus, which hit screens in 2001 and became a big hit. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and became the third Indian film to be nominated in the “Best International Feature” category after Salaam Bombay and the star of Nargis Mother India.

Kiran joins the AKP

Kiran went on to serve as associate producer on the critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par and the 2008 release Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, which starred Aamir’s nephew and actor Imran Khan. The romantic comedy emerged as a big hit, receiving rave reviews from younger people.

Dhobi Ghat

Aamir played a key role in Kiran’s first directing venture, Dhobi Ghat, which hit screens in 2011 and received rave reviews from moviegoers. It had a decent box office impact despite the lack of commercial elements. There was an impressive cast which included Prateik Babbar, Kriti Malhotra, and Kitu Gidwani.

Peepli Live, Delhi Belly and more

They went on to produce films such as Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Secret Superstar and Talaash which became quite popular. Delhi Belly, in particular, is still very popular today because of its dark humor. It was directed by Abhinay Deo and had an impressive cast which included Imran, Vir Das and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Peepli Live has also become popular with most critics, describing it as an engaging satirical comedy. It starred Omkar Das Manikpuri, who then starred alongside “Megastar” Mammootty in the Malayalam movie Unda, in the central role and helped him get a lot of attention.

Dangal and the future

It is, however, Dangal who is considered their best work together. It starred “Mr. Perfectionist” as a caring but strict father who teaches his daughters the art of wrestling to accomplish his quest for Olympic gold. It was led by Nitesh Tiwari and received accolades for dealing with women’s empowerment in a commercially engaging way. The highly anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha film, starring Aamir in a new avatar, was also produced by AKP. They are expected to collaborate on other projects in the near future.

