Tirath Singh Rawat resigns: Congress accuses Modi and Nadda of “CM swap scheme, booty of power”





A day after the chief minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat resigns Less than four months after taking power, Congress held a press conference on Saturday to dwell on political instability in the state and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of displaying a thirst for power. Congressman Randeep Surjewala said: “In 2017, the BJP formed a government in Uttarakhand. But instead of working for the development of the state, they have become thirsty for power and in the past four and a half years two chief ministers have been changed. Surjewala also took to Twitter to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader JP Nadda for betraying the people of Uttarakhand by causing political instability in the state. “Modi ji-Nadda ji betrayed the people of Devbhoomi by pushing Uttarakhand into political instability, the plunder of power and the ‘chief minister exchange program’,” he tweeted. In another tweet, he named all of the state’s BJP CMs over the years and called it the BJP’s “chair changing game” in Uttarakhand. “Three chief ministers in Uttarakhand in four and a half years: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Teerth Singh Rawat and the next CM. The previous BJP record is also the same – Nityananda Swami, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhuvanchandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal and Bhuvanchandra Khanduri. 2/2

-, – -:

,,

,,

,,

#UttarakhandCM https://t.co/2lVluj5fPD Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 3, 2021 Speaking about the change of chief ministers in other BJP-led states, Surjewala said they changed CMs earlier in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Surjewala further said the BJP had lost the moral ground to rule the state. Top Congressman and former CM Harish Rawat on Friday attacked the BJP, claiming it was false propaganda that a by-election could not be held due to Covid or that Rawat was resigning due to constitutional constraints. The BJP called a meeting of its legislative group on Saturday afternoon at the party’s headquarters in Dehradun. Late Friday evening, Rawat reached Raj Bhavan around 11 p.m. with Cabinet colleagues and tendered his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya, citing the constitutional provision requiring him to be elected to the Assembly within six months, and the improbability of that. Addressing the media after submitting his resignation, Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda for entrusting him with the post. Given the constitutional crisis, I found it appropriate to resign, he said. Heads of state question the role central leadership played in the whole episode, which left the party in the unenviable position of running before the electorate with two MC changes in a matter of months. BJP insiders also point out that the party lost at least one opportunity to get Rawat elected, well in time, when a poll was held for the Salt assembly seat in April. The poll was made necessary by the death of BJP MP Surendra Singh Jeena. On March 29, 19 days after Rawat became CM, the BJP announced that Jeena’s older brother, Mahesh, was their candidate. Asked about this Friday after his resignation, Rawat said he couldn’t challenge Salt because he was down with Covid at the time. He had tested positive on March 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/tirath-singh-rawat-resigns-congress-accuses-pm-modi-nadda-of-brining-instability-in-uttarakhand-7387263/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos