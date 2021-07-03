Student political bloc calls for dismissal of Jokowi and Golput in 2024 presidential election





Suara.com – The Student Political Bloc has expressed the dismissal of President Joko Widodo and his team in Indonesia’s second advanced cabinet. The statement was transmitted as the Jokowi government is seen as never having listened to the aspirations of the people in a number of government policies and is seen as damaging to the community. Daffa of the Student Political Block said the government had never heard from the public in any protest to overturn a number of laws deemed harmful to the community. For example, the revision of the KPK law into an omnibus law on job creation. In addition, the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia is considered to be quite slow. “It is time for us to no longer hesitate to echo the call for the dismissal of President Jokowi and his staff,” he said during his online press conference on the subject. Don’t be shy, it’s time to fire Jokowi !! on Saturday (3/7/2021). Read also:

Jokowi appoints Luhut as head of emergency PPKM, expert: handling Indonesian pandemic in mess He said Indonesia ranked 102 out of 172 on the Corruption Perceptions Index (IPK). Separately, the Covid-19 welfare corruption case by Social Affairs Minister Juliari P Batubara occurred during the pandemic and should have been distributed to people who really needed help. This problem is compounded by the widening gap, as 1% of the rich control 49% of the country’s wealth. “No wonder the state is stingy enough to guarantee access to free education and health care. The Covid-19 pandemic should be the last chapter in public trust in Jokowi. Your health has never was a priority from the start, ”he said. He also added that Jokowi was responsible for 2.16 million detected Covid-19 cases and was responsible for the murder of 1,026 health workers. “As long as Jokowi is still seated in the presidential palace, the Covid-19 pandemic will not end in Indonesia,” Daffa said Read also:

ICW calls on Jokowi Regime’s Corruption Eradication Commission According to him, the implementation of the Emergency PPKM which is currently carried out by the central government is only to protect economic sectors, investors and also the construction of toll roads which Jokowi continues to echo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/07/03/162002/blok-politik-pelajar-serukan-pecat-jokowi-dan-golput-di-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos