Donald Trump’s Twitter Policy-Making Weakened Democracy, Study Finds





DONALD Trump’s “tweeting policy-making” approach to the presidency has undermined U.S. democratic institutions and weakened democracy, according to a new academic study.

The “effective” use of Twitter by the 45th president allowed him to effect political change without going through the usual institutional channels, says an analysis of his use of social networks.

New article, co-authored by Dr Osman Sahin and Professor Umut Korkut, from the Caledonian University of Glasgow, and published in the journal Contemporary Politics, concludes that populist leaders in various countries are using social media to undermine controls traditional of their power.

READ MORE: Trump Organization CFO trapped in tax evasion allegations dating back 15 years

He argues that leaders are using online platforms to convince people that a certain course of action is needed.

Analysis of Trump’s use of Twitter draws direct links between tweets claiming that national sovereignty is under attack, that there is a war on Christianity and ‘stop the witch hunt’ with changes in policy migration, a rollback of Obama’s social reforms, and the impeachment of government officials and federal prosecutors.

The study states: “Trump’s effective use of Twitter enabled him to effect political change without going through formal institutional channels.

“Trump’s tweets were quickly followed by a change in policy, a change in personnel, or a legal rationale in production.

As Trump tweeted, his political advisers rushed to lend his support, even if that meant later inventing crude legal justifications that defied established norms.

“By using Twitter in an instrumental way, he reoriented and transformed the executive bureaucracy. Lately, no president has publicly “trolled” officials until they resign or change policies.

The study, which was authored with Dr Richard Johnson of Queen Mary University in London, concludes that social media giants must strike a balance between open public debate and ‘political trolling’ by populist leaders who seek to weaken elected institutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19417466.donald-trumps-policy-making-twitter-weakened-democracy-study-finds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos