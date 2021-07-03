Led by Luhut, Indonesia’s emergency PPKM becomes global star





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially announced the implementation of the emergency micro-community (PPKM) activity restrictions from July 3, 2021 to July 20, 2021 for the regions of Java and Bali. “After receiving many contributions, the minister, health experts and my blood chief decided to impose an emergency PPKM from July 3 to 20, 2021 specifically for Java and Bali,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, this decision must be made in connection with the positive events of the Covid in recent times. Including the presence of a new variant with a faster deployment. “This situation requires us to take decisive measures so that together we can contain the Covid”, he explained. It immediately became the focus of the international media. London-based international media, Reuters, reported that Indonesia had imposed a strict lockdown after a significant increase in cases. “Indonesia will impose emergency measures when Covid-19 cases soar,” the headline reads. In addition, Reuters also highlighted the urgency of Indonesia’s situation in the face of the wave of Covid patients that continued to flood healthcare facilities. “Hospitals are inundated, about one in five tests in Indonesia have come back positive, and we know more deaths now than at any time during the pandemic,” said Ade Soekadis, one of the directors of the aid agency, as reported in the media. “It is worrying, as we have seen in India and Nepal, we know it will only get worse.” From America, the New York Times also reported this. They also pointed out that when President Jokowi announced it on Thursday (1/7/2021), there had been a record number of deaths. “Indonesia announced restrictions for two main islands as the Delta variant spread,” media reported. “The number of reported cases is increasing daily, reaching a record 24,836 Thursday, as well as 504 deaths, another record.” From Asia, the Nikkei media also reported on this PPKM emergency. They said Indonesia was experiencing a second wave of corona infections. “Indonesia is strengthening Covid regulations in Java and Bali to fight second wave,” the Tokyo-based outlet said. The Covid-19 in Indonesia itself is in the spotlight. The World Health Organization or WHO previously released a report indicating that Indonesia needs to tighten public health protocols and social measures, including large-scale social restrictions. Meanwhile, daily cases of Covid-19 infection in Indonesia are still above the level of 24,000 infections per day. In total, on Saturday (3/7/2021), Indonesia reported 2.23 million cases of Covid-19 accompanied by 59,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (battery / battery)



