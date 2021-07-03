How accusations against the Trump Organization could hamper Donald Trump’s high-flying lifestyle





Former US President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds June 26, 2021 in Wellington, Ohio. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Donald Trump was not charged in Thursday’s indictments against his company and CFO.

But the charges will still give him financial headaches, according to legal experts.

Trump’s personal finances are closely tied to those of the business, which can now cause transactions to fail.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump has not been personally indicted in the 15-count indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, but he is not out of the woods yet.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors still appear to be interested in Trump’s personal role in potential tax evasion schemes. Cary Dunne, a prosecutor in the case, lambasted Trump in court Thursday for downplaying the charges and said the alleged crimes were not “the act of a rogue or isolated employee.” The indictment also states that the former president personally signed checks which were under control.

While not immediately obvious, the 15-count indictment is also likely to hit the former president’s wallet.

Trump’s personal finances are closely tied to those of the Trump Organization. His high-flying lifestyle – living in his Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate, using his private jet, makeup and hairstyle – have all been categorized as corporate-related tax deductions, according to an analysis by the New York Times of his tax returns.

CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump’s two oldest sons Donald Jr. and Eric have run the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization since the former president relinquished some control in 2017. But Trump still wields vast power and monitoring on paper, and he remains the owner and shareholder of the company.

“If you kill the Trump organization, you are essentially killing the means of the Trump family for a pretty extravagant and lavish lifestyle,” Randy Zelin, defense attorney at Wilk Auslander LLP and former attorney for the United States, told Insider. New York State.

The story continues

Banks can abandon the business

Weisselberg and lawyers for the Trump Organization have pleaded not guilty to Thursday’s charges. But the company could still have an immediate problem with its lenders, according to legal experts.

Banks are highly regulated and will likely view an indictment against a company as an excuse to back out of any deal, even if that company has not been convicted. The company will also struggle to open new bank accounts and lines of credit.

“The most initial impact on Trump himself will be financial,” Anthony Capozzolo, former attorney in the Manhattan district attorney’s office and former federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, told Insider. “One of the main collateral effects of an indicted company is its banking and other business relationships because immediately all of these companies have obligations, especially the banks which are highly regulated. They are forced not to do business with companies that break the law. . “

Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump organization, leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after his arraignment in the State Supreme Court on July 1, 2021 in Lower Manhattan, New York. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

The Trump Organization has approximately $ 600 million in debt owed over the next four years, according to Bloomberg News. Zelin said he would have an even harder time finding new lenders with the reputational damage and legal headaches the indictments introduce.

“By the time the Trump Organization is indicted, every bank will treat this as an act of default,” Zelin said. “No one is going to lend the Trump Organization a dime. You are essentially suffocating everyone who depends on the Trump Organization for their current standard of living.”

However, the bulk of the company’s debt – $ 330 million – is owed to Deutsche Bank, which does not plan to demand immediate repayment unless the Trump Organization is found guilty of bank fraud, according to the New York Times. Thursday’s charges did not include bank fraud.

Fines on conviction, under New York state law, are said to be about double the amount of unpaid taxes. While that would be a big blow, it wouldn’t be enough to bankrupt the company on its own.

It’s gonna be harder to do new business

In recent years, the Trump Organization has had some tough times.

It is a private company that does not need to make public financial disclosures, but since it is the hospitality industry, its hotels, golf courses and other businesses have undoubtedly been ravaged by the coronavirus.

Then, many companies cut ties with the Trump Organization in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, when a host of pro-Trump supporters sought to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. The company had already lost some partners after Trump called Mexicans rapists and imposed a ban on people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. While Trump was president, the company also curtailed its exploration of foreign agreements to limit potential conflicts of interest.

Allen Weisselberg and members of the Trump family. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Companies that still do business with the Trump Organization can use an indictment as an excuse to opt out of the deals. The terms of the Trump Organization’s various contracts and licenses with casinos, hotels, apartment buildings and other businesses are not fully known. But it’s very common for companies to sever ties after an indictment rather than wait for a conviction, according to Rebecca Ricigliano, a regulatory enforcement attorney at the Crowell & Moring law firm and a former attorney for the law firm Crowell & Moring. State and federal.

“It’s broader than bank loans or other loans and things like that. These are contractual obligations in a broad sense,” Ricigliano said. “And obviously the potential for fines, the potential to empty the books of legal fees. It costs a lot of money to mount a legal defense.”

Local governments that may have contracts with the Trump Organization – in places where the company has golf courses or ongoing development agreements – may also try to withdraw from any contracts with the company, causing more headaches, legal experts told Insider.

Staff members can run to the DA’s office to save themselves

Now that the ongoing investigation has produced its first indictment, people who might be reluctant to cooperate might be more likely to take the plunge.

As Jeremy Saland, former attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and current New York attorney for Crotty Saland, told C. Ryan Barber and Camila DeChalus of Insider, the Trump Organization could see an exodus of members of the staff knocking on the prosecutor’s door.

“Not only will banks, lenders and business partners start to flee, but the financial consequences could send employees to search for lifeboats and point fingers at the captain for protection before everyone is overwhelmed with the old one. president, ”said Saland.

New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York State Attorney General Letitia James arrive in court for Allen Weisselberg’s hearing. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

The Trump organization also doesn’t have many options to prevent such an exodus. While CEOs typically try to cooperate with prosecutors to save their businesses, Trump has maintained his innocence and downplayed the investigation as politically motivated.

“It’s a bit tricky because the organization is so tied to the individuals,” Ricigliano said. “It’s almost like a family business that has grown over the years.”

Since the special grand jury investigating will run until November, prosecutors can still file a replacement indictment against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, and can lay additional charges against Trump himself.

Prosecutors are also looking into other issues, such as whether the Trump organization has distorted property values ​​to pay low taxes while enjoying favorable loan and insurance rates, and whether it has broken financial laws by organizing a secret payment for Stormy Daniels. These issues were not addressed in Thursday’s indictment.

“We’re just waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Zelin said.

C. Ryan Barber and Sonam Sheth contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/charges-against-trump-organization-could-205740382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos