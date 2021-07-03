Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan should have been married; Karan Johar had wished this time!





Did you know Karan Johar once wanted to see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan as a married couple in real life (Instagram photo credit; IMDb)

Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan clashed in two movies? When they were first paired up in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, fans found it to be a very unusual pairing for the big screen. But, their Jodi was surprisingly appreciated by many, and they were once again reunited in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. We don’t know how those two felt, but there was a time when Karan Johar felt that these two would have made a great married couple in real life.

Yes! You heard that right. During promotional events for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Kjo openly expressed his feeling of seeing Kareena and Imran as a true married couple. One wonders what they would have looked like. Keep scrolling further to hear what exactly Karan had said.

According to reports in Indian Express, Karan Johar said, “I think they (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan) are both beautiful, beautiful together. I feel they must be together. I wish they were married. He said this during the first launch of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

Well, Bebos’ instant response will surely make you believe that she loves her husband Saif Ali Khan very much. Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed amused by Karan Johar’s response and asked, “What will happen to Saif ???”

Yes! It’s a question that even we would have liked to ask Karan at the time.

Not only Karan Johar but Imran Khan didn’t stop either. He went on to say, “She reminds me of Avantika. I love working with Kareena Kapoor Khan…. It’s always fun. I like spending time with her.

Kjo might have trusted his unique couple, but it looks like the new couple haven’t done much wonders for him. How did you like Kareena and Imrans Jodi on the big screen?

