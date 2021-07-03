Hundreds of millions of people: the containment challenge for Indonesia

Indonesia recorded 25,830 new infections and 539 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. The highly contagious delta variant is particularly prevalent in the country. The restrictions will initially apply from July 3 to 20, President Joko Widodo said in a televised address on Thursday. This situation forced us to take tougher measures, Widodo said.

In the world’s fourth most populous country with 270 million people, nearly 2.2 million CoV cases have been confirmed to date. More than 58,000 people have died in connection with Covid-19. The significant tourism industry in popular islands like Bali has been on the ground since March 2020.

APA / AFP / Sonny Tumbelaka



The health system on the brink of collapse

The capital Jakarta, the entire island of Java and Bali, known as the holiday island, are currently particularly affected by the spread of the corona virus. According to the government, schools, mosques and shopping centers will have to close. Eating in restaurants is again prohibited, only take-out and delivery meals are allowed.

APA / AFP / Ismoyo Bay



In addition, home office work and online courses are expected to reduce new CoV infections to less than 10,000 per day. Local authorities had previously warned against the spread of highly contagious viral variants. There are warnings of a collapse of the overburdened health system.

debate Coronavirus: what strategy for the summer?

Patients had to be turned away

Jan Gelfand, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Indonesia, spoke of an impending Covid 19 disaster. The local doctors’ association had recently said that the system of Java’s health was completely overburdened and patients had in the meantime been turned away. Hospitals in Jakarta and parts of Java have had to admit massive numbers of new patients in recent weeks. Due to congestion, some clinics are already working with additional tents or having to turn away patients, according to media reports.

AP / Achmad Ibrahim



Allegations against the government

The Indonesian government is accused of having reacted insufficiently to the pandemic. Widodo had previously said that limited action was needed so as not to harm the country’s economy.

According to official figures, Indonesia has recorded more than 2.1 million infections with the virus. However, a high number of unreported cases is suspected. Indonesia plans to vaccinate 180 million of its 270 million inhabitants against Covid-19 by the start of next year. The current vaccination rate, however, is only five percent.