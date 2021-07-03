Senior Turkish official stresses importance of peace and stability in Albania for Ankara

The spokesperson for the Turkish presidency stressed on Friday the importance of peace and stability in Albania for Turkey and the Balkans.

Stating that Turkey is cooperating with Albania in the defense industry, Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in the Albanian capital of Tirana that the peace and stability of Albania is our peace and stability as well as peace and stability in the Balkans.

“It is therefore in our common interest to strengthen the Albanian security authorities against terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking or similar crimes,” Kalin said.

He said he met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues and noted that Rama’s visits to Turkey were extremely productive.

He said the two countries had held official talks for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s preparations for an Albanian visit in the coming months.

Albania has deep historical roots and ties with Turkey, he said, adding that the two countries are working closely on trade and security cooperation and regional issues.

He also drew attention to the important work carried out by Ankara with the Albanian authorities in the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Noting the maintenance of peace and stability in the Balkans, cooperation within the framework of NATO and global issues with the EU are on their agenda, he said: “The relations between Turkey and the Albania continues to gain new momentum by getting stronger every year. and deepening these relationships in different areas will continue intensively thereafter. “

He stressed that cooperation will continue in strengthening infrastructure, health, trade, investment, security, education, culture, history and added that Turkish institutions operate in Albania for years.