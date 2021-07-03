Euro 2020: Boris Johnson poses with a giant English flag outside Downing Street





Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a huge English flag ahead of England’s quarter-final match against Ukraine.

The government’s official Flickr account shared the photos yesterday, writing: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photo outside 10 Downing Street with a giant St George flag ahead of the England quarter-finals game against Ukraine. ”

England face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, their first since losing on penalties to Italy in 2012. Many have criticized the Prime Minister for his support for the England national team while other national nations qualified for the tournament, including Scotland, have not received such treatment. One Twitter user wrote: “The Prime Minister of England is showing his support for his #OneNation there.” Another tweeted: “Imagine for a moment if Sturgeon did something like this from a distance. ” Great to sign a huge @England flag in support of the @Soccer Respect campaign. Discrimination has no place in football and we want to ensure a fun and inclusive environment for everyone. Good luck to the team today, we are right behind you! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#SignYourSupport pic.twitter.com/UGaa16oaPE – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 3, 2021 Nationwide Building Society wrote on Twitter: “Our giant flag traveled to @ 10DowningStreet where our own Prime Minister, @BorisJohnson signed his support for mutual respect in football and wished @England good luck.” Do they ever rule? Or just play it? A little disappointed that he isn’t wearing an English tracksuit … or at least a flight attendant jacket. Btw No 10, Trump’s photocalls, if my Batley and Spen newsgroups are right, really preying on people’s breasts https://t.co/qfwsoDnqcM – ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 2, 2021 Alastair Campbell tweeted: “Do they ever rule? Or just play it? A little disappointed that he doesn’t wear an English tracksuit… or at least a quartermaster jacket. Btw No 10, Trump thumbs up for photocalls, if my discussion groups at Batley and Spen are right, they really attack people’s breasts ” A social media user added: ‘Merely confirming that he is the Prime Minister of England and that this is the guy who is supposed to lead the Unionist agenda alienating Scotland, Wales and NI is not a good idea… now if he had done the same for the Welsh and Scottish teams who would make an effort, but he did not! ” He wouldn’t have done that for Wales.

He wouldn’t have done that for Scotland. And that is why this Kingdom will never be united under Johnson. – Three.Words.Work (@ThreeWordsWork) July 2, 2021 Another user wrote: “Priti Patel says English players kneel down is gesture politics, others say it is disrespectful and drives politics in sport. “Boris Johnson standing on a cross of the flag of St George is certainly not a political, disrespectful and non-politically involved gesture in sport.” The match, which will start at 8 p.m., will largely bring together Ukrainian supporters in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico. Regulations in Italy mean supporters would have had to spend five days in quarantine and have undergone a negative post-isolation Covid test to be allowed into the stadium.

