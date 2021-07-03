Indonesia Tightens Restrictions Amid Aggressive Advance Of COVID-19 | The World | DW





Indonesia imposed partial containment on Saturday (03.07.2021) in the capital, Jakarta, on the island of Java and Bali, while the Southeast Asian nation faces a wave of infections to COVID-19, which broke the daily records of infections and deaths on the last day. In this predominantly Muslim country where the virus is rife, mosques, restaurants and shopping centers have been closed. Indonesia recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, breaking new daily records. In less than a month the number of daily cases has more than quadrupled, and it is estimated that the data processed by the country (2.2 million cases and 59,534 deaths) are much lower than the reality due to the few tests. screening. The health system is collapsing The crisis has brought the health care system to the brink of collapse, with makeshift tents outside overcrowded facilities. Hospital corridors are full of patients on stretchers and some hospitals have turned away infected patients for lack of space. The Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India and found in at least 85 countries, accounts for more than 80% of new cases in some areas, the health ministry reported. It is the most contagious variant of those identified to date. Experts had previously warned that the displacement of millions of people across the country last May, due to the Muslim fast of Ramadan, would spike cases. The new measures announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo will remain in effect until July 20, in hopes of reducing daily infections below 10,000. Widodo has long resisted the imposition of strict lockdowns like in other countries, saying they could put the brakes on Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The police are blocking the streets As part of the measures, police have set up more than 400 checkpoints to ensure hundreds of millions of people limit their movement in the world’s fourth most populous country, which has set new infection records. in eight of the last 12 you give. “We are setting up (patrols) in 21 places where there are normally crowds,” a police spokesman said. More than 21,000 police and military personnel will be deployed to Indonesia’s most populous island, Java, and the tourist island of Bali to ensure compliance with the new restrictions. jc (afp, ap, Reuters)

