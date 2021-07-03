Card Discount Loyalty Program – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government will soon launch a “national remittance loyalty program for overseas Pakistanis to provide them with incentives for their contributions to the development of the country.

While chairing a meeting on remittances on Friday, the prime minister stressed the need to take action to provide more facilities for Pakistanis living abroad.

The program will be launched in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC), Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Benevolent and Old Age Employees Fund and other government agencies. Overseas Pakistanis associated with this program will benefit from these institutions.

As part of the program, a mobile app will be introduced and more remittance facilities will be extended to overseas Pakistanis in addition to providing financial incentives.

Mr. Khan observed that overseas Pakistanis were an invaluable asset to the country as their remittances played a key role in stabilizing the country’s economy.

He called on the concerned authorities to develop a comprehensive strategy on foreign exchange and other economic needs for the stability of economic growth and requested the relevant ministries to set targets.

The State Bank of Pakistan informed the meeting that the government’s policy of providing attractive incentives to Pakistanis abroad in terms of remittances is showing positive results.

The meeting was informed that the Roshan digital account has so far received $ 1.561 billion in just 10 months.

It was pointed out that remittances have steadily increased since fiscal 2018 despite the coronavirus pandemic, reflecting the confidence of Pakistanis overseas in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was updated on the achievements related to Roshan digital account, Roshan Apni car program (clean) and Roshan Samaji Khidmat (social service).

In addition, the Roshan Apna Ghar is on the cards to provide low rate loan houses.

Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood gave a detailed briefing on possible export growth in various sectors, including tapping the country’s potential in the IT sector.

The Board of Investment informed the meeting that every effort is being made to facilitate foreign investment and ensure ease of doing business.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Economic Affairs, the Trade Advisor, special assistants to the Prime Minister responsible for national security and income and other senior officials.

In a separate meeting, the prime minister said that the Leh business district and the Gujranwala development plan would generate a lot of economic activities, with the citizens being their direct beneficiaries.

He also advised to formulate alternative plans to obtain better economic benefits from the projects.

The Prime Minister called on the meeting participants to achieve the targets set for the projects within the allotted time.

Briefing on Rawalpindi Leh business district, CM advisor Dr Salman Shah said the project included the construction of a highway on both sides of the Nullah Leh sewer, its clean-up as well as the development of the business district.

Later, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khurshid, visited Prime Minister Khan and briefed him on various matters relating to Gilgit-Baltistan, including its budget.

He briefed the Prime Minister on steps taken to make Britain a world-class tourist destination, health and education facilities, scholarships for students, and social protection for the population through the government’s Ehsaas program. .

In a farewell meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizada, Khan said Pakistan highly values ​​its close fraternal ties with Azerbaijan and hopes that bilateral ties will be further strengthened, including through exchanges. high level regulars.

Posted in Dawn, July 3, 2021

