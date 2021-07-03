US Experts Sound Alarm On CCP Centennial “Soft-pedal Blanket”





Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. (Credit: Reuters) Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): The “soft-pedal coverage” of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the centenary of the Communist Party has prompted US experts to sound the alarm bells. Geopolitical experts believe that commercial motives may be behind the soft reporting on the Communist nation by the American media. According to Fox News, the mainstream media in the United States had a celebratory tone leading up to the CCP’s centenary, despite its poor human rights record. Chinese expert Gordon Chang believes that many news agencies want to do business in China and therefore they are ready to relax their coverage. “I think it’s because a lot of news agencies want to do business in China, and so they’re ready for soft coverage and they’re unwilling to give context where context is needed,” he said. Chang told Fox. “I think there is a business motive there.” On the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, Xi threatened that any nation that obstructed China’s priorities “would find itself with its head bleeding against a great wall of steel.” According to Chang, the mainstream media failed to capture an “important message” that was sent to the United States through the rhetoric of the Communist leader. “What they should have said is that Xi Jinping has territorial designs on other countries. So in reality, what he was saying was that he was going to wage war on the region. that was not pointed out, ”Chang said, adding that most US media outlets lack context when covering China and failed to capture a key part of the speech. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said the Chinese president was serious about his “bloody” remark and called on President Joe Biden’s administration to step up its policy against Beijing. Pompeo urged the Biden administration to take the Chinese threat seriously and for the Chinese president to view America as “weak.” “We have seen it for six months with this administration: not prepared to respond to the Chinese aggression,” he said. Pompeo added, “Xi is serious. He has confidence in himself, he is aggressive. He thinks America is in decline. He is wrong about it, but it will take US leaders to prove him wrong. . “ According to Fox News, China has reveled in what it sees as the foundation of the nation’s global success. However, they will undoubtedly fail to mention that tens of millions of people have been killed at the hands of the CCP. (ANI)

