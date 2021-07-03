Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi prepares a delicacy “pakoda” and the meaning of “pride” evolves for the patriots

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


Mahamoud | Twitter

In today’s cartoon, Mahamud weighs on rising cooking gas prices across the country amid record fuel prices. The cartoonist also pokes fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s past advice to the country’s youth to “sell pakodas” amid raging unemployment.

Satish Acharya | Twitter | Patreon.com

Satish Acharya caricatures a family of “proud” patriots.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | India time | Twitter

As India battles Covid on the one hand and rising inflation on the other, Sandeep Adhwaryu notes what the vulnerable ordinary man is facing from the authorities.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi News

Kirtish Bhatt reflects on soaring fuel prices.

